There was no shortage of statement wins in Week 7.

The Arizona Cardinals, in particular, showed they playoff contenders with their win over the Seattle Seahawks. The L.A. Rams took down the Chicago Bears, which is tricky one to evaluate, if only because it’s unclear if it marks the coming regression for Matt Nagy’s team or the rise of Sean McVay’s. And then there was the San Francisco 49ers’ blowout of Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots. It seems the 49ers are healthy and ready to earn a playoff spot. New England, meanwhile, is in free fall.

Let’s dive into the power rankings for Week 8.

32. New York Jets (0-7) — Just nine more games before the Jets are on the clock in the 2021 NFL Draft. (Just don’t win any games, New York!)

31. New York Giants (1-6) — Just a boring, bad football team. Nothing to see here.

30. Atlanta Falcons (1-6) — It’s not just that they’re bad. It’s as if they are physically incapable of winning.

29. Washington Football Team (2-5) — Its record may grow inflated with wins over other NFC East teams, but the Washington Football Team is a very bad, no good team.

28. Dallas Cowboys (2-5) — No Dak Prescott. No Andy Dalton. No hope.

27. Jacksonville Jaguars (1-6) — Gardner Minshew was fun while he lasted.

26. Minnesota Vikings (1-5) — They’re reportedly open to trading Harrison Smith. So… tank mode, engaged.

25. Cincinnati Bengals (1-5-1) — They challenged the Browns, which is sort of an indictment of Cleveland. But at least the Bengals continue to almost win games!

24. Houston Texans (1-6) — The only comfort Texans fans can take is that they have Deshaun Watson.

23. Philadelphia Eagles (2-4-1) — They seemingly have a free path to the top of the division. Let’s see how many times they trip themselves along the way.

22. New England Patriots (2-4) — Cam Newton has been bad for weeks. And it’s unclear if Bill Belichick has what it takes to help the quarterback make the comeback everyone expected.

21. Denver Broncos (2-4) — Their matchup against Justin Herbert and the Chargers should be fun in Week 8, even if neither team has legitimate playoff ambitions.

20. Los Angeles Chargers (2-4) — Justin Herbert already looks the part of a franchise quarterback. I’d say, “They grow up so fast.” But normally, they don’t. How did that happen so fast?

19. Detroit Lions (3-3) — Who would have thought that Matt Patricia’s team would rank higher than Belichick’s team in 2020? Then again, it’s 2020. Anything can happen.

18. Las Vegas Raiders (3-3) — They’re young and they’re average. Expect more big wins and big losses from Vegas this season.

17. Miami Dolphins (3-3) — Here comes Tua Tagovailoa. The AFC East could be wide open, if the Patriots somehow upset the Bills this week.

16. Carolina Panthers (3-4) — I’m fairly certain they won’t win a game in the playoffs, if they somehow make it. But this team is more promising than anyone expected.

15. Chicago Bears (5-2) — They play the Saints, Titans and Packers over the next four weeks. What could go wrong?

14. Indianapolis Colts (4-2) — Their resume grows less impressive by the week. Their best win came over the Bears. And Indy sees the Ravens, Titans and Packers over the next four weeks. That’ll be a good test of legitimacy.

13. Cleveland Browns (5-2) — A tight game against the Bengals should weaken everyone’s confidence in the Browns. Losing Odell Beckham Jr. doesn’t help either.

12. New Orleans Saints (4-2) — Michael Thomas’ lingering injury could push the Saints out of the NFL’s elite teams.

11. San Francisco 49ers (4-3) — They’re healthy and they’re dangerous. George Kittle and company simply embarrassed Belichick.

10. Los Angeles Rams (5-2) — Want to know what the NFL needs?! Julio Jones to the Rams. Pray to the football gods that it happens.

9. Buffalo Bills (5-2) — With one of the NFL’s most challenging schedule, the Bills could stumble in the AFC standings. But they can begin to cement their spot atop the AFC East with a win over the Patriots.

8. Arizona Cardinals (5-2) — Kyler Murray is awesome. But this defense continues to hold up its end of the bargain.

7. Tennessee Titans (5-1) — A win over the Steelers might have cemented a spot as the NFL’s best. Alas…

6. Green Bay Packers (5-1) — They’re likely to coast through the rest of their schedule. Their toughest remaining opponents are the 49ers, Colts, Bears and Titans.

5. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-2) — Tom Brady is 43 years old. 43! Just felt like pointing that out again.

4. Baltimore Ravens (5-1) — They get the Steelers coming out of their bye. It should be the best game of the week.

3. Seattle Seahawks (5-1) — Finally, the defense went from bend-don’t-break to just … broken. But that’s probably just a testament to how impressive the Cardinals are.

2. Kansas City Chiefs (6-1) — The Chiefs-Jets matchup in Week 8 might be the most lopsided game in recent memory.

1. Pittsburgh Steelers (6-0) — I said it last week, but I’ll say it again. The Steelers are the most complete team in the NFL, with a superb offense and defense.