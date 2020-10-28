At one point in time, Michael Jordan was probably the most famous person on earth. His family members didn’t have close to the same fame, as we find out here.

Until 1991, Michael Jordan had yet to win an NBA championship, despite having won the MVP trophy. His opponent Magic Johnson, on the other hand, had 3 MVPs and 3 Finals MVPs to his name. Many believed the Lakers to have the edge in the 1991 NBA Finals.

The Finals turned out to be quite lopsided except for Games 1 and 4. The Bulls capped off a stupendous playoff run, going a resounding 15-2. Jordan won Finals MVP and put up the second highest assists average by a player in a Finals series.

How Bob Costas committed an unforgivable gaffe during Michael Jordan’s greatest career moments

One of NBC’s premier sportscasters on their roster, Bob Costas held a lot of respect in those times. It was, therefore, inexplicable to mistake Juanita to be Deloris, MJ’s mother.

Imagine for a second you’re Michael Jordan. You’ve just climbed the NBA’s equivalent of Mount Olympus, winning your first championship and Finals MVP. You’re surrounded by your famiily, friends and teammates. Then Bob Costas enters the room and confuses your wife for your mom… pic.twitter.com/WsEhafU9Qs — Hoops Nostalgia (@HoopsNostalgia) October 10, 2020

Jordan did not appear to be ruffled by the gaffe in the moment, as he was celebrating his greatest career accomplishment at the time. It would be a moment that might have ended a sportscaster’s career in this era of social media.

Bob Costas continued his sportscasting career with the NBC until 2019. Now 68 years old, he has probably put one of the most embarrassing moments of his career behind him.

Jordan always picked and chose his interactions with media members. Only the likes of Ahmad Rashad, among others, would usually get access to him one-on-one. Jordan’s popularity skyrocketed after this Finals win as he went on to seal 5 more championships with the Bulls.