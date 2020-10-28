Suryakumar Yadav IPL 2020: The batsman from Mumbai Indians scored a match-winning third half-century of the season in Abu Dhabi.

During the 48th match of the ongoing 13th season of the Indian Premier League between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore in Abu Dhabi, Mumbai Indians batsman Suryakumar Yadav proved his mettle yet again on the back of 10th IPL half-century.

Coming in to bat at No. 3 in the sixth over, Yadav got his eye in as Indians lost their opening batsmen in quick succession. After scoring 12* (14) without a boundary, Yadav first took on Royal Challengers Bangalore spinner Yuzvendra Chahal in the 10th over to hit him for a six and a four.

With Mumbai needing 95 runs in the second half of the innings and batsman Saurabh Tiwary (5) getting out soon thereafter, Yadav had to convert his start into a game-changing knock.

Having hit another six off Chahal in the 12th over, the right-hand batsman then accumulated as many as three fours off veteran Royal Challengers pacer Dale Steyn in the next over. Yadav, 30, consistently finding boundaries ensured that the required run rate never went out of Indians’ reach.

It was on the first delivery of the 16th over that Yadav hit Mohammed Siraj for a boundary to complete his half-century. Banking on the advantage, Yadav scored two more fours in the same over to reduce the equation to needing 35 runs in our overs.

Eventually scoring 79* (43) with the help of 10 fours and three sixes to seal the chase in the last over, Yadav now has 362 runs this season at an average and strike rate of 40.22 and 155.36.

