Suryakumar Yadav IPL 2020: The batsman from Mumbai Indians scored a match-winning third half-century of the season in Abu Dhabi.

During the 48th match of the ongoing 13th season of the Indian Premier League between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore in Abu Dhabi, Mumbai Indians batsman Suryakumar Yadav proved his mettle yet again on the back of 10th IPL half-century.

Coming in to bat at No. 3 in the sixth over, Yadav got his eye in as Indians lost their opening batsmen in quick succession. After scoring 12* (14) without a boundary, Yadav first took on Royal Challengers Bangalore spinner Yuzvendra Chahal in the 10th over to hit him for a six and a four.

With Mumbai needing 95 runs in the second half of the innings and batsman Saurabh Tiwary (5) getting out soon thereafter, Yadav had to convert his start into a game-changing knock.

Having hit another six off Chahal in the 12th over, the right-hand batsman then accumulated as many as three fours off veteran Royal Challengers pacer Dale Steyn in the next over. Yadav, 30, consistently finding boundaries ensured that the required run rate never went out of Indians’ reach.

It was on the first delivery of the 16th over that Yadav hit Mohammed Siraj for a boundary to complete his half-century. Banking on the advantage, Yadav scored two more fours in the same over to reduce the equation to needing 35 runs in our overs.

Eventually scoring 79* (43) with the help of 10 fours and three sixes to seal the chase in the last over, Yadav now has 362 runs this season at an average and strike rate of 40.22 and 155.36.

.@surya_14kumar giving India’s selectors some homework to do — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) October 28, 2020

When a wicket fell in the 11th over, Suryakumar Yadav was 22 (18). The asking rate over 10. Next 5 overs, he’s got 37 off 16 against international bowlers. Asking rate now 8.75. There are many fine Indian batsman, but THIS is a rare quality. #MIvsRCB #IPL2020 — Raunak Kapoor (@RaunakRK) October 28, 2020

Baffles me how Suryakumar did not get a spot in the white-ball teams for Australia. Bloody. #IPL2020 — Sreshth Shah (@sreshthx) October 28, 2020

Suryakumar Yadav, in one blue jersey, is showing everybody why he needs to be given the bigger blue jersey. — Siddarth Srinivas (@sidhuwrites) October 28, 2020

Surya Kumar Yadav should’ve been on the flight to Australia. For the T20i series. #MI — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) October 28, 2020

Morris, Steyn, Siraj, Sundar and Chahal is an all international attack…and Suryakumar Yadav is going at an SR of 184 against them #MIvsRCB #IPL2020 — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) October 28, 2020

Let the bat speak @surya_14kumar it is a matter of time. If the door to the national team doesn’t open you will force it open. Just close games. You have the talent and potential. @mipaltan — Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) October 28, 2020

Another blinder from @surya_14kumar tonight. Making a habit of it.. No Rohit, No problem.. Not just a game changer anymore, he’s now part of the match winners club for the Mumbai Indians.. Stay limitless Sky, keep the blinders on #MIvsRCB — Jatin Sapru (@jatinsapru) October 28, 2020

Suryakumar Yadav is underrated. Think he’s a serious player! — Sam Billings (@sambillings) October 28, 2020

What a finish! Suryakumar takes off his helmet, points out to the dressing room, I’m there, here only, don’t worry! Full swag. — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) October 28, 2020

Well played, Suryakumar Yadav. Quality knock: 79* off 43. Has been very consistent for MI since 2018. I’m sure India call-up will come soon one day. Deserves it for sure — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) October 28, 2020

Class inn yet again @surya_14kumar hope selectors are watching him play😉.. well played @mipaltan @IPL — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) October 28, 2020

India’s Mr.360 @surya_14kumar proper knock brother! Keep showing your quality – look great in Blue BTW 😜 #MIvsRCB — Mitchell McClenaghan (@Mitch_Savage) October 28, 2020

