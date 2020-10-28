SJ Vs RSLC Fantasy Team Probable Playing 11 And Match Report: Winner of today’s encounter ends up occupying the last top 8 spot in the Western Conference.

With just two points separating San Jose Earthquakes and Real Salt Lake City in the Western Conference of MLS 2020-21, today’s clash comes bearing with it colossal ramifications for either side. This is a must win affair for either side, a clash which will see the winner assert itself of a top 8 spot in the conference.

Currently out of the much coveted spots, Real Salt Lake City make a foray into the contest chasing a two point deficit. While they are currently chasing San Jose Earthquakes’ 24 point tally, its Real Salt Lake City who approach the affair with momentum in their ranks.

After nosediving into the trenches of the points tally with three successive defeats, Real Salt Lake City have managed to get their house in order off late. The side’s 0-0 result the last time around sees it unbeaten in two straight affairs, form which augurs well ahead of their upcoming matchup.

SJ Vs RSLC Fantasy Probable Winner

Where they have pulled their socks up, the Earthquakes have gone on a downtick. The side has failed to win its last two matches, results which see them clutching onto the thinnest of straws to hang onto 8th place.

Given the prize at stake today, this will be a closely and hotly contests affair, one which the visiting team should manage to scamper to a win in.

Probable Playing 11

Team News

The Earthquakes will have to make do without the injured Danny for the day’s encounter.

Rossi’s injury keeps him out of the impending tie.

San Jose Earthquakes

​Irwin, Rosenberry, Abubakar, Smith, Vines, Price, Acosta, Nicholson, Rubio, Shinyashiki, Kamara

Real Salt Lake City

Rimando, Toia, Onuoha, Glad, Herrera, Beckerman, Luiz, Baird, Savarino, Rusnak, Kreilach

Match Details

MLS 2020-21

Match: San Jose Earthquakes Vs Real Salt Lake

Date And Time: 29th October, Thursday- 8:00am IST

Venue: Earthquakes Stadium, San Jose

Top Goal Scorer

San Jose Earthquakes

Real Salt Lake City

Kreilach: 7 Goals, 1 Assist

Bygone Encounter

Whitecaps Vs San Jose Earthquakes: 2-1

Real Salt Lake Vs Dallas: 0-0

Goal-Keeper

JT Marcinkowski from San Jose Earthquakes will be inducted into our setup as the goal-keeper for the upcoming encounter. He’s been the only source of solace in an otherwise largely abject defensive unit.

Defenders

With their attack hardly offering anything of substance this season, Real Salt Lake City needed their defence to compensate for their lack of attacking acumen. And luckily enough, the backline has upped the ante to emerge as a disciplined and responsible setup.

Their 0-0 draw against Dallas the last time around was a testament of this narrative, one which sees us opt for all of Donny Toia, Aaron Herrera and Marcelo Silva from the club. Elsewhere, his two assists see us bring in fullback Nick Lima from the opposition .

Midfielders

Real Salt Lake City’s top scorer this season, Damir Kreilach has emerged as a shining light in an otherwise abysmal setup. And he’s going to love his time out in the middle with him coming across a defensive unit which has gone onto ship over 40 goals.

Albert Rusnak who has the two goals links up with Pablo Ruiz completing the trivalent from the team. San Jose Earthquakes on the other hand will be represented by the duo of four goal man and top scorer, Andres Rios and Valeri Qazaishvili who has helped himself to the three goals.

Strikers

Cristian Espinoza has been a quiessential player for his side this season. The San Jose Earthquakes man has registered five assists for his team, the most by any player with his ability to square the ball up in lethal oppositions seeing him emerge as a mainstay of the club’s attack

Captain And Vice-Captain

His seven goals see Kreilach captain our side for today while Espinoza is the vice-captain.

Fantasy Team

Marcinkowski, Lima, Toia, Silva, Herrera, Rios, Valeri, Kreilach, Ruiz, Rusnak, Espinoza

