MLB commissioner Rob Manfred, who is really bad at his job, came out on the field in Texas on Tuesday night to hand out the World Series trophy to the Los Angeles Dodgers… and the fans in attendance at Globe Life Field booed the heck out of him.

Manfred, who last February referred to the trophy as “just a piece of metal,” didn’t seem to enjoy the boos. I’m not sure what he was expecting from the fans inside the stadium, as most commissioners get booed in these moments, but Manfred was more than deserving of these reactions.

Check out this scene from the ceremony:

Poor Rob Manfred.