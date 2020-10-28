Rey Mysterio talks possibility of Dominik’s first Championship opportunity in WWE. The youngster had his first match at SummerSlam this year.

Dominik Mysterio has made a huge splash in WWE this year. The Mysterio scion debuted at SummerSlam against Seth Rollins. He has since been involved with the former WWE and Universal Champion in a major storyline that has lasted months now.

Dominik has been presented as a prodigy who could one day rival his father, Rey Mysterio, in accomplishments. He is however, yet to pursue a title in the WWE. According to Rey though, an opportunity could very well on their way.

“There’s a lot of challenges out there for Dom and for me on SmackDown,” Rey Mysterio said on WWE’s The Bump. We’ve talked about gold – something that is really in the back of our minds. What better time for us to obtain some gold as a tag team? I think that would be a dream that I did not have contemplated during this time.

“We always talked about being able to share the ring together, but when you talk about gold it could literally be right around the corner.”

SmackDown are currently low on tag teams. Jimmy Uso is out injured while Jey is wrestling singles matches. Lucha House Party is currently in the midst of an internal turmoil. The only active tag teams on the Blue Brand are the team of Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro and the Street Profit.

Rey and Dominik would undoubtedly reinvigorate the division although they’ve only teamed up twice, fighting to a no-contest in the first and winning the second. Regardless, a match between the Mysterio’s and SmackDown Champions Street Profits is a mouth watering prospect.

