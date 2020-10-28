Reverse grid F1: F1 MD Ross Brawn has expressed frustration after the reverse grid proposal is rejected for the third time by F1 teams.

Brawn acknowledged that decisions can only be taken with the overwhelming approval of the teams concerned. But that is very difficult in a multi-faceted sport like Formula 1. More so when influential parties like Mercedes and McLaren block the move for reverse-grid racing.

“I think unanimous decisions by the competitors have always been difficult. I think we need the opinion of the competitors – we need to listen and we need to have the majority of competitors in favor of these ideas. And I think if you can’t convince the majority, then you’re failing that. If you get one or maybe two people stopping something which the vast majority want and F1 want and the FIA want, that’s frustrating.”

Why does McLaren not support reverse grid racing?

It is being widely reported that along with Mercedes, their partner for next season McLaren also rejected the idea. Mercedes and McLaren anyway have a rich history of synergy and is it no surprise they are speaking the same language here. Andreas Seidl, the McLaren team principal, gave the reasons for his team not supporting reverse grid racing.

“For us Formula 1 should be a championship, and always has been, where everyone is working within the same regulations. The best team with the best car with the best driver is in the end at the front in qualifying. And, if everything goes well on Sunday, also at the front and wins the race. This is why we are absolutely not supportive of the idea of introducing reverse grids.”