Toronto Raptors second year guard Terence Davis finds himself in some hot water off the floor. Davis was arrested in Manhattan Tuesday night for allegedly assaulting a woman at a Midtown luxury high-rise, according to the New York Post. Davis is facing assault and criminal mischief charges. The incident occurred at The Beekman Tower on Mitchell Place near First Avenue shortly before 10 p.m ET.

The Raptors said they were aware of reports about the incident and were in the process of gathering more information, per ESPN.

Davis signed a two-year deal with the Raptors last July after going undrafted in the 2019 NBA Draft out of Ole Miss. Davis had a solid rookie season with the Raptors, as he posted per game averages of 7.5 points, 3.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists. He appeared in 72 regular-season games and started in four, and also played in six postseason games for Toronto.

After a solid rookie campaign where he was named to the NBA’s All-Rookie Second Team, the Raptors likely had a role for Davis moving forward. However, this latest off-court issue could certainly impact his standing on the team if he is ultimately found guilty.

