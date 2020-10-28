Injuries are a mainstay in the NFL, and they’ve already wrecked several teams entirely this season (looking at you, Dallas Cowboys). Which teams are healthy entering Week 8, however? And which banged-up players have a chance of suiting up for this weekend’s action? We’ve got you covered below with a full rundown of Wednesday practice reports, plus injury updates ahead of Thursday night’s clash between the Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers.

Falcons at Panthers (-2.5)

Atlanta is reportedly planning to keep McKinley out so a lingering groin injury can heal but, perhaps more notably, so it can potentially finalize negotiations to trade the former first-round draft pick elsewhere. Carolina’s injury report did not include running back Christian McCaffery, who is still on injured reserve. The Panthers have until 4 p.m. on Thursday to activate him.

Wednesday practice reports

Jets at Chiefs (-19.5)

Among the six Jets who missed Wednesday’s practice include receivers Jamison Crowder (groin) and Breshad Perriman (concussion). The status of both players should be monitored throughout the week.

Chiefs wide receiver Sammy Watkins (hamstring) is still rehabilitating and appears to be a long shot to play against New York after sitting out Wednesday’s practice.

Steelers at Ravens (-3.5)

Eric Ebron (elbow), Diontae Johnson (toe) and JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee) each sat out Wednesday’s practice. Steelers fans shouldn’t be overly concerned, however, as Mike Tomlin did not say that any of these players are in jeopardy of missing Sunday’s game against the Ravens.

Baltimore did not have running back Mark Ingram (ankle) at practice Wednesday, leaving Gus Edwards and J.K. Dobbins atop the backfield depth chart.

Patriots at Bills (-3.5)

Receiver N’Keal Henry (concussion) and defensive tackle Carlos Davis (concussion) were the only two Patriots players that missed Wednesday’s practice.

Buffalo’s secondary is likely to be without cornerback Josh Norman (hamstring) on Sunday. Wide receiver John Brown (knee), however, is expected to be on the field in preparation for Week 8, with a chance to suit up against New England.

Vikings at Packers (-6.5)

Running back Dalvin Cook (groin) hit the practice field for Minnesota Wednesday, a good sign for his availability against the Packers.

Packers kicker Mason Crosby (calf/back) was the only player who did not participate in Wednesday’s practice. Nick Vogel, an undrafted rookie who made 82.6% of his field goal attempts during his final season at UAB, recently visited with Green Bay and could possibly be picked to replace Crosby if he can’t go on Sunday.

Titans (-6) at Bengals

The Titans had six defensive players sit out of Wednesday’s practice that included linebacker Jadeveon Clowney (knee) and cornerback Kristian Fulton (knee). Linemen Dennis Kelly (knee) was the only Titans offensive player that missed Wednesday’s practice.

Cincinnati’s No. 1 running back, Joe Mixon (foot), was a no-go at Wednesday’s practice, meaning Giovani Bernard is potentially in line for a second straight start against Tennessee.

Rams (-4) at Dolphins

The Rams, who held a walk-through on Wednesday, stated that receiver Trishton Jackson (illness) and tight end Gerald Everett (illness) did not participate. The only Rams player to appear on Wednesday’s injury report was tight end Tyler Higbee, who was limited with a hand injury.

Dolphins receiver DeVante Parker was limited with a groin injury on Wednesday. While the fact that he was limited following a bye week is somewhat surprising, Parker, Miami’s leading receiver through six games, has routinely received limited work on Wednesday this season.

Raiders at Browns (-2.5)

Rookie receiver Bryan Edwards (foot/ankle) practiced in a limited capacity on Wednesday for the first time after getting injured back in Week 3. Josh Jacobs, who rushed for just 17 yards on 10 carries in last Sunday’s lass to the Buccaneers, was limited on Wednesday with a knee injury.

The Browns could have at least one reinforcement in the wake of Odell Beckham Jr.’s season-ending injury, with KhaDarel Hodge (hamstring) designated to return off injured reserve. Tight end Austin Hooper (appendicitis) will be out, however.

Colts (-2.5) at Lions

Cornerback Desmond Trufant (hamstring) was the only Lions player who missed Wednesday’s practice due to an injury. Tight end Mo Allie-Cox (knee) was the only skill player who missed Wednesday’s practice for the Colts, who are fresh off of their Week 7 bye. A positive sign for the Colts was the return of linebacker Darius Leonard, who was limited on Wednesday after missing the Colts’ last two games with a groin injury. Leonard, based on how he practices this week, will have a chance to face the Lions on Sunday.

Chargers (-3) at Broncos

Running back Phillip Lindsay (concussion) sat out Wednesday’s Broncos practice, meaning Melvin Gordon will once again be in line for a full workload in Denver’s backfield.

Saints (-4) at Bears

Michael Thomas, who has not played since Week 1, did not practice on Wednesday as he continues to work through ankle/hamstring issues. Fellow receiver Marquez Callaway (ankle) was the only other Saints player who missed Wednesday’s practice. Thomas will likely be considered questionable for Sunday’s game, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Chicago’s No. 1 wide receiver, Allen Robinson, was not at practice Wednesday because of a concussion. His absence would put added pressure on an already-struggling Bears offense.

49ers at Seahawks (-3)

Analysis to come.

Cowboys at Eagles (OFF)

Dallas did not have quarterback Andy Dalton (concussion) at Wednesday’s practice, which means rookie third-stringer Ben DiNucci is on track to make his first career start in Philadelphia.

The Eagles got a wave of reinforcements, however, with wide receiver Jalen Reagor, tight end Dallas Goedert, offensive tackle Jason Peters and defensive tackle Malik Jackson all returning to practice Wednesday. Running back Miles Sanders (knee) did not take part, and right tackle Lane Johnson (ankle) was also out.

Buccaneers (-10.5) at Giants

Tampa Bay will likely be without starting wide receiver Chris Godwin (finger) after the veteran underwent surgery earlier this week.