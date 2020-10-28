The Steelers are the only unbeaten team remaining in the NFL after winning a 27-24 nail-biter over the previously unbeaten Titans. However, Pittsburgh’s toughest game to date awaits them in Week 8 as they travel to Baltimore to take on the 5-1 Ravens fresh off a bye week. William Hill favors the home team by 3.5 points but the Steelers are coming off an outright win as underdogs. This could be one of the toughest games to handicap as you make your Week 8 NFL office pool picks.

Meanwhile, the Chiefs are by far the biggest favorites of the week against the winless Jets and will be near the top of many NFL confidence pool picks. But who else can you trust to assign a large number of points to and are there any sizable favorites that you need to avoid as you make your Week 8 NFL pool picks? Before you make your NFL predictions, you need to see the Week 8 NFL football pool picks from SportsLine’s proven model.

This model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch in three of the past four years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 95 percent of CBS Sports office pool players three times during that span. It’s off to a hot 74-30 start to the 2020 season, and anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has simulated the entire Week 8 2020 NFL schedule 10,000 times and generated its optimal NFL pick’em plays. Go to SportsLine to see them.

Top Week 8 NFL office pool predictions

One of the top Week 8 NFL pick’em predictions from the model: Philadelphia takes advantage of a struggling Dallas squad and gets a comfortable win at home on Sunday Night Football. Despite pulling off a late win against the Giants after Dak Prescott was lost for the season to an ankle injury earlier in the game, the Cowboys have been dreadful.

They’ve scored just 13 points and lost by a combined 50 points in two games against the Cardinals and Washington. Now, the 2-5 Cowboys will take on a 2-4-1 Eagles squad that has been playing much better in the last month with first place in the NFC East on the line.

Philadelphia had wins over the 49ers and Giants in October and also played the Steelers and Ravens tougher than expected. The Eagles’ defense forced three turnovers and won the takeaway battle 3-1 in both of their wins, which bodes well against a Cowboys offense that has given the ball away 16 times and could be without quarterback Andy Dalton (concussion).

The model predicts that Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz will account for nearly 300 yards of total offense and three total touchdowns. The defense also forces a pair of turnovers and records three sacks as the Eagles win in nearly 70 percent of simulations despite the fact that they’re only favored by 3.5 points at William Hill.

How to make Week 8 NFL office pool picks

The model also made the call on every other Week 8 game and has strong picks for potentially close matchups like Ravens vs. Steelers and Browns vs. Raiders. It’s also calling for a Super Bowl contender to go down hard. You can only see all of the model’s NFL pool picks here.

So who should you pick in every Week 8 NFL game? And which Super Bowl favorite goes down hard? Visit SportsLine now to get optimal NFL office pool picks, all from the advanced computer model that has ranked in the Top 10 on straight-up picks three of the last four years and is an outstanding 74-30 this season.