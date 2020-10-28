Although Atlanta is struggling, the Falcons have still anchored plenty of NFL DFS lineups. Wide receivers Calvin Ridley and Julio Jones are both among the top 20 receivers in the NFL, while quarterback Matt Ryan leads the league with 2,181 passing yards. On Thursday Night Football to open Week 8, the Falcons take on a Carolina Panthers team that boasts wide receiver Robby Anderson, who is second in the NFL with 640 receiving yards but has scored just one touchdown.

Are Ridley, Jones, Ryan or Anderson viable NFL DFS picks from the Thursday Night Football DFS player pool? And what other players should you tab to fill out your roster on daily fantasy football sites like DraftKings and FanDuel? Before finalizing your Thursday Night Football DFS rosters, be sure to see the top daily Fantasy football picks, NFL DFS advice and core lineup selections from SportsLine’s Mike McClure, a DFS pro who has won almost $2 million in his career.

McClure crushed his NFL DFS picks in 2019, finishing as high as the top 1 percent of tournaments on DraftKings and returning as much as 40x return in some higher-stakes tournaments. He then continued his roll in the postseason, cashing on every single lineup he posted for the divisional round. Anyone who followed him saw some huge returns.

In Week 7, McClure put Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz in Thursday Night Football lineup for DraftKings. The result: Wentz threw for 359 yards and two touchdowns, piling up over 28 Fantasy points. Anybody who had him in their daily Fantasy football lineups was well on the way to a profitable day.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to Week 8 and and locked in his top daily Fantasy football picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NFL DFS picks for Thursday Night Football

We can tell you one of McClure’s top NFL DFS picks for Thursday Night Football is Panthers quarterback Teddy Bridgewater. The former Vikings and Saints quarterback is excelling in his first season in Carolina, passing for 1,930 yards and eight touchdowns against five interceptions. Bridgewater completed 23 of 28 passes for 254 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions in the Panthers’ 27-24 loss to the Saints last weekend.

Bridgewater averaged an impressive 9.1 yards per attempt against New Orleans, connected with D.J. Moore for both of his touchdown passes, and hit six different pass-catchers. That effort earned Bridgewater his fourth 19-point output on DraftKings this season. The matchup against the Falcons is a juicy one for Bridgewater, so lock him in as one of your top Falcons vs. Panthers DFS picks.

Part of McClure’s optimal NFL DFS strategy also includes rostering Falcons running back Todd Gurley. He continues to be one of the most productive Fantasy running backs in the NFL, entering Thursday’s matchup against Carolina having already recorded seven rushing touchdowns this season, which is tied for the most in the NFL.

Gurley has found the end zone in four of his last five games, and now he’ll look to take advantage of a Carolina defense that gave up 138 rushing yards last week against the Saints.

Carolina’s run defense enters Thursday’s matchup giving up an average of 124 yards per game on the ground, which ranks in the bottom half of the league. That bodes well for Gurley’s Fantasy value on Thursday Night Football, so confidently lock him in as one of your top NFL DFS picks for Week 8.

How to set NFL DFS lineups for Thursday Night Football

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for massive numbers on Thursday Night Football because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your tournaments and cash games or going home with nothing. You can only see it here.

So who is DFS pro Mike McClure putting in his optimal NFL DFS lineups on Thursday night and the rest of Week 8? Visit SportsLine now to see optimal NFL DFS picks, rankings, advice, and stacks, all from a professional DFS player who has almost $2 million in career winnings, and find out.