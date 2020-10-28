MORTAL KOMBAT 11: Developers tease fans with yet another Rambo trailer. Mortal Kombat 11, coming out on November 17th has something special for fans. It will include popular icon Rambo in its lineup of characters.

Fans want more after watching the latest Mortal Kombat 11 trailer, featuring DLC Fighter Rambo as a guest character. The game will release on November 17th. Developer NetherRealm Studios will show off much more in the coming days, leading up to the release of Kombat Pack 2 DLC and the all-in-one Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate. Two other characters, Mileena and Rain, will also be joining Rambo.

In the latest trailer, a lot of iconic moves which appear in the movie are shown to us. Initially, many thought the developers will not do enough justice to the icon. Now, after watching a few trailers, players & fans across the world are waiting to play the character and re-create some kick-ass bloodshed.

He carries a bow & arrow, his machine guns and a small knife, which is the highlight. Developers NetherRealm have done an incredible job in recreating this movie icon & fans are also loving the action he adds to the game.

Johnny called him Rambro once. It didn’t end well. #MKUltimate pic.twitter.com/itUS98msrs — Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate (@MortalKombat) October 27, 2020

Mortal Kombat 11 will be releasing across all consoles on November 17th. It will be playable on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series consoles, PC, Ninetendo Switch & Google Stadia. However, potential buyers should know that only digital versions will be available on November 17th.