For the first time since 1988, the Los Angeles Dodgers are World Series champions. The Dodgers defeated the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 6 of the Fall Classic at Globe Life Field on Tuesday night (LA 3, TB 1) to clinch the series.

This year’s MLB playoffs have been unlike any other in the sport’s history. The expanded postseason originally featured 16 teams. MLB held the final three rounds of the 16-team 2020 postseason — the Division Series, League Championship Series and World Series — at neutral-site locations: Arlington, Houston, San Diego and Los Angeles.

Below you’ll find results for the World Series, as well as scores from the LCS, LDS and the Wild Card Series:

World Series (best-of-seven)

Tue., Oct. 20 World Series Game 1 Dodgers 8, Rays 3 FINAL Fox Arlington Wed., Oct. 21 World Series Game 2 Rays 6, Dodgers 4 FINAL Fox Arlington Fri., Oct. 23 World Series Game 3 Dodgers 6, Rays 2 FINAL Fox Arlington Sat., Oct. 24 World Series Game 4 Rays 8, Dodgers 7 FINAL Fox Arlington Sun., Oct. 25 World Series Game 5 Dodgers 4, Rays 2 FINAL Fox Arlington Tue., Oct. 27 World Series Game 6 Dodgers 3, Rays 1 FINAL Fox Arlington

League Championship Series (best-of-seven)

DATE SERIES/GAME MATCHUP TIME (ET) TV VENUE Sun., Oct. 11 ALCS Game 1 Rays 2, Astros 1 FINAL TBS San Diego Mon., Oct. 12 ALCS Game 2 Rays 4, Astros 2 FINAL TBS San Diego NLCS Game 1 Braves 5, Dodgers 1 FINAL Fox Arlington Tue., Oct. 13 NLCS Game 2 Braves 8, Dodgers 7 FINAL FS1 Arlington ALCS Game 3 Rays 5, Astros 2 FINAL TBS San Diego Wed., Oct. 14 NLCS Game 3 Dodgers 15, Braves 3 FINAL FS1 Arlington ALCS Game 4 Astros 4, Rays 3 FINAL TBS San Diego Thurs., Oct. 15 ALCS Game 5 Astros 4, Rays 3 FINAL TBS San Diego NLCS Game 4 Braves 10, Dodgers 2 FINAL Fox & FS1 Arlington Fri., Oct. 16 ALCS Game 6 Astros 7, Rays 4 FINAL TBS San Diego NLCS Game 5 Dodgers 7, Braves 3 FINAL FS1 Arlington Sat., Oct. 17 NLCS Game 6 Dodgers 3, Braves 1 FINAL FS1 Arlington ALCS Game 7 Rays 4, Astros 2 FINAL TBS San Diego Sun., Oct. 18 NLCS Game 7 Dodgers 4, Braves 3 FINAL Fox & FS1 Arlington

League Division Series (best-of-five)

Wild Card Series (best-of-three)