We all have decisions in our lives that we wish we could take back and maybe go a different way than the one we chose. Chances are, though, those moments didn’t happen on a huge stage like the World Series.

That’s what happened to Rays manager Kevin Cash during Tuesday night’s Game 6 against the Dodgers, as he made the stunning decision to pull his ace, Blake Snell, in the sixth inning when Snell was pitching a 2-hitter and holding a 1-0 lead.

For some reason Cash decided that second hit was enough – even though Snell had struck out nine batters before that – to make the walk to the mound and take the ball from his star pitcher’s hand.

Snell wasn’t happy about it at all and then the Rays gave up two runs in that inning and lost Game 6, 3-1.

Cash explained his move after the game:

Just like that their season was over and the Dodgers were crowned the champs for the first time since 1988.

And just like that, everyone crushed Cash for his move: