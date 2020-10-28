MI vs RCB Man of the Match: The batsman from Mumbai Indians was declared the ‘Man of the Match’ for his awe-inspiring knock.

During the 48th match of the ongoing 13th season of Indian Premier League between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore in Abu Dhabi, Mumbai Indians beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by five wickets to strengthen their position at the top of the points table.

Despite opening batsman Devdutt Padikkal scoring a brilliant 74 (45) with the help of 12 fours and a six, Royal Challengers could only score 164/6 in 20 overs after a middle-order collapse.

It was Mumbai spearhead Jasprit Bumrah who just didn’t allow the opposition batsmen to get going. Having registered bowling figures of 4-1-14-3, Bumrah was the pick of the bowlers for MI as his wickets included the likes of Virat Kohli (9), Shivam Dube (2) and Padikkal. Other than Bumrah, Kieron Pollard, Trent Boult and Rahul Chahar picked a wicket apiece.

MI vs RCB Man of the Match

In the second innings, Indians’ openers in Quinton de Kock (18) and Ishan Kishan (25) provided a decent start but it was Suryakumar Yadav’s 10th IPL half-century which powered his team to victory in the last over.

Despite MI losing wickets in the middle, Yadav held his end to eventually score a match-winning 79* (43) with the help of 10 fours and three sixes. In what was his third half-century of the season, it aided Yadav to win the ‘Man of the Match’ award.

Important win for @mipaltan. Fantastic innings by @surya_14kumar.

Calm and composed as ever. Way to go!#MIvRCB #IPL2020 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) October 28, 2020

“I was looking to finish the game. I was looking to learn what my game is. Happy to have finished it. Lot of meditation has helped. One over cover to [Yuzvendra] Chahal and the back foot punch off [Dale] Steyn were my favorites. I have worked on my game during the lockdown. I used to love playing on the on-side before.

“Pleased to have finished the game. The team management and Rohit told me before the start of the tournament told me that you have played enough to take the game deep. I am glad I have been able to do it,” Yadav told Star Sports during the post-match presentation ceremony.