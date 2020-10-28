The Dallas Mavericks will reportedly trade anyone on their roster, other than Luka Doncic or Kristaps Porzingis, to be able to win now.

The Dallas Mavericks instantly got better by drafting a generational talent in Luka Doncic and acquiring Kristaps Porzingis in the 2018-19 season. They are built for the future as well as the present this way.

The Mavericks are in a better place right now than almost all other teams in the league. However, getting bounced out of the Playoffs in the first round is not what the Mavs had in mind.

Also Read: ‘Luka Doncic come over to the Lakers!’: Magic Johnson recruits Mavericks star for post LeBron James era in LA

So, with all things considered, the Dallas Mavericks are currently in win now mode and will do whatever it takes to improve their roster.

The Dallas Mavericks will trade anyone except for Doncic or Porzingis

Sources tell The Dallas Morning News’s Brad Townsend, that the Dallas Mavericks are determined to win now, as they want to win while Doncic is still on his rookie contract.

Mavs willing to trade anyone not named Luka Doncic or Kristaps Porzingis in order to win now https://t.co/YruiTpA6cT — Brad Townsend (@townbrad) October 27, 2020

So for the Mavericks to win now, they have reportedly made every single player not named Luka Doncic or Kristaps Porzingis, available for trade talks with any team in the league.

This is a clear change and a surprising one at that, as many though Porzingis would also be dangled as trade bait. Luring the likes of Giannis could be one option by sending Porzingis the other way if the Mavs want to win early.

Giannis Antetokounmpo to the Mavs in 2021?

Mark Cuban has a history of having superstar European players on his roster, and Giannis would be a fine addition to that list.

Also Read: ‘Dallas Mavericks leading the way to sign Giannis Antetokounmpo’: Bucks star could join forces with Luka Doncic; report claims

The ‘big fish’, everyone from the Miami Heat to the Golden State Warriors have reportedly showed interest in acquiring the 2x MVP when he becomes a free agent in 2021.

The Dallas Mavericks perhaps want to clear up any large contracts they have on their books to help make space for a supermax contract that they will surely offer to Giannis next summer.