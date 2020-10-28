Getty Images



The Los Angeles Dodgers clinched their first World Series title in 32 years on Tuesday night when they defeated the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 6. The championship comes just weeks after the Los Angeles Lakers won the NBA title. As such, people in the city want to celebrate. But it is 2020, after all.

One of those who wants to celebrate is Lakers star LeBron James. He took to Twitter shortly after the Dodgers were crowned as Major League Baseball champions and wrote that Los Angeles should have a parade to celebrate the championships won by the Lakers and now the Dodgers (who are are one of James’ many favorite baseball teams.)

Dodgers star outfielder Cody Bellinger echoed James’ sentiments and expressed his desire to have a parade to celebrate the city’s championships. Bellinger even tagged Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti in the tweet to show how serious he was.

Garcetti actually responded to James’ tweet and seems open to the idea of celebrating the two championships — in some capacity.

“Let’s talk. I’m down for anything safe,” Garcetti tweeted. “And so proud of you and the team. Thank you for ending our 32-year drought. And @KingJames you and the Lakers deserve the same. Thank you both and the @Dodgers and @Lakers for the best single month in LA sports history!”

It is still unclear if Los Angeles will be able to hold a parade in the traditional sense. More than 220,000 people have died as a result of COVID-19 this year and positive cases are continuing to see a spike around the country.

According to the LA Times, there have been 300,000 COVID-19 cases and 7,000 deaths in Los Angeles County since the coronavirus pandemic began in the United States in March.