KRS Vs CHE Fantasy Team Prediction, Probable Playing 11 And Match Report: Either side scours for its first win of the season in this showdown.

Group E of the Champions League 2020-21 couldn’t be more finely poised after the first round of fixtures. With each side drawing its opening tie this season, all sides find themselves on the one point apiece with top spot there for the taking by anyone at the moment.

Its what make today’s imminent matchup between Krasnodar and Chelsea a riveting affair. When the Premier League side go to Russia today, the club from London will be well aware that this affair is one they just can’t afford to make a meal out of if they are to progress from the group.

Touted as one of the sides to make it out of the group, things didn’t quite go according to plan for Chelsea when they took on Sevilla the last time around. Despite playing in familiar territory, Chelsea were put to the sword by the Spanish side, a tie where the hosts were extremely lucky to walk away with the one point from.

Probable Winner

However, this is a massively favourable tie for the club. Krasnodar have regressed massively in form in the Russian League, a club which will not be able to withstand the brunt of this Chelsea attack today.

Probable Playing 11

Team News

Billy and Kepa are both out with injuries for Chelsea.

Krasnodar

Safonov, Smolnikov, Kaio, Martynovich, Chernov, Vilhena, Gazinskiy, Suleymanov, Sabua, Ramirez, Berg

Chelsea

Mendy, James, Silva, Zouma, Chilwell, Kante, Kovacic, Ziyech, Mount, Pulisic, Abraham

Match Details

Champions League 2020-21

Match: Krasnodar VsChelsea Group E

Date And Time: 28thOctober, Wednesday- 10:25pm IST

Venue:Stamford Bridge, London

Top Scorer

Bygone Encounter

Rennes Vs Krasnodar: 1-1

Chelsea Vs Sevilla: 0-0

KRS Vs CHE Fantasy Team Picks

Goal-Keeper

Matvey Safonov was the only reason Krasnodar were able to pull off a 1-1 draw against Rennes. In a tie where their defence was exposed time and time against, Matvey’s resillinace and fortitude saved the club on the day to see the side walk away with an unlikely point from the contest.

Defenders

While Ben Chilwell was quick to make everyone familiar of his attacking skill set with two assists in his opening two encounters at Chelsea, his defensive side of the game has been a pleasant delight. He’s been largely impeccable for the club till now, reposing the faith the side put in him with a string of well disciplined showings.

Reece James was solid in his last appearance for the club to see him link up with Chilwell with Kurt Zouma wrapping up the trio we are opting for from the club. Krasnodar on the other hand see us ingule in the pick of Igor Smolnikov with his versatility set to see him be handed a role up the park for his side today.

Midfielders

For the first time in a long time, Lampard decided for once to roll out a playing 11 without Mason Mount. It means only one thing, Mount is set to be in the side’s setup for this one to see him become an instant pick for us.

Ever since his return to Chelsea’s side, Cristian Pulisic has yet to hit the ground running. This is just the affair for him to settle into the middle, a clash where he’ll be quietly confident of pulling off atleast a goal or assist.

Kai Havertz is slowly starting to settle in at Chelsea with him scoring once and assisting twice for the side to see him complete the trio from the visiting team.

The hosts elsewhere see us opt for the vibrant Yury Gazinski.

Strikers

Timo Werner has yet to really come alive for Chelsea but it’s hardly due to a lack of effort from him. He’s put in unnerving efforts, a player who looks hungry to fill his shoes with goals to see us opt for him from the side.

Krasnodar’s top scorer in the league with five goals and the one assist, striker Marcus Berge was always going to be instilled in our team for the day.

Captain And Vice-Captain

Werner’s searing speed and ability to perturb defences see him captain our team while Havertz is our vice-captain.

Dream 11 Team

Matvey, Zouma, Ben, James, Igor, Kai, Pulisic, Mount, Yury, Berge, Timo

Dream 11 Disclaimer

All our selections are based on in-depth and astute analysis of the players partaking in the match and a perusal of other reasoning. Please incorporate a slew of factors while crafting your own side with this article serving as a guide to the match and players.