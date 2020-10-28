Chelsea missed one penalty, scored another and saw Hakim Ziyech and Callum Hudson-Odoi score their first Champions League goals in a 4-0 win over Krasnodar that saw the Blues hit impressive heights late into the game.

Though Frank Lampard’s side were in the driving seat long before Hudson-Odoi’s low shot was spilled into the net by Matvey Safonov. Chelsea’s opener came after Jorginho missed a 14th minute penalty but the Blues would get a further chance to score in the second period, Timo Werner making no mistake before Ziyech and Christian Pulisic added gloss to the scoreline late on.

Goals from the latter two brought Chelsea to 13 different goalscorers so far this season and there is certainly more to come from this expensively-assembled attack though Krasnodar, riddled with injuries and absentees, might feel the scoreline did not reflect a game in which they offered real difficulties for their visitors.

Catch up with the key issues from the game below

Chemistry building

“Faster, faster” was the cry from Frank Lampard midway through the first half as Chelsea labored to find their way through a disciplined Krasnodar defense. The cause of his frustration was understandable because when his front four clicked there was something quite irresistible about their attack.

Kai Havertz’s drifts out to the left were a particular problem for the Krasnodar defense and it took a crucial clearing header from Yevgeni Chernov to deny Hakim Ziyech a great chance as the Russian side looked to hold on to parity.

Even though Hudson-Odoi’s opener was as much down to poor goalkeeping from the promising young Safonov as the quality of the strike, it came after neat interplay with Havertz and the England youngster.

Building an understanding between his forwards will take time, particularly when Lampard has the likes of Tammy Abraham, Christian Pulisic and Olivier Giroud to incorporate as well, but even before they settle into the groove there is individual quality aplenty to overcome their opponents.

Thiago Silva’s absence

Kurt Zouma insisted ahead of match that Chelsea did not need Thiago Silva to keep a clean sheet.

He was proven right but there ought to be cause for concern in the nervy way in which Chelsea held onto their one-goal lead before they were handed a penalty that was harsh on Alyaksandr Martynovich. Certainly with their backs to the walls a Silva-less Chelsea look likely to leak chances.

Aside from their defensive work without the 36-year-old, left behind to preserve his match fitness, Chelsea struggled to progress the ball from deep with Krasnodar all too willing to allow Zouma and Antonio Rudiger possession of the ball.

They certainly missed an organising presence at set pieces, particularly the one where every defender seemed to hurl themselves at a corner only for no-one to successfully clear it, Yury Gazinski rattling a volley against the crossbar. Still, if it is fair to question how Chelsea’s back four coped without Silva it is worth noting that Edouard Mendy was as good as ever, rising to his feet quickly after Krasnodar were denied by the woodwork to punch the ball clear.

Paying the penalty

Jorginho missed his second penalty of the season, just over a month after Alisson denied him at Stamford Bridge. His fellow advocate of the “hop” method, Bruno Fernandes, has also seen his hot streak from the spot ended this season, prompting renewed debate about the right way to score from 12 yards.

Lampard is not short on alternatives, a quick list might include Timo Werner, Havertz, Ziyech or Mason Mount. The former did not make the same mistake Jorginho did with a thunderous rocket into Safonov’s top right. So is now the time to entrust spot-kick duties to a different player?

In short, no. The Italian might have missed his last two but prior to that he had scored 14 in a row. His overall record is 23 scored, 3 missed. Expected goals metrics all agree that there is a 70% chance of a penalty being scored. Jorginho has an 88% record from the spot.

Notable performances

Hakim Ziyech: A first start for the Moroccan, who has rather become the forgotten figure of a spending splurge that subsequently included Havertz, Werner and more. He may not be a side attraction for much longer if he builds on an encouraging first start that showed a remorseless eye for shooting opportunities, his reward finally coming when he struck in the closing stages. RATING: 7

Edouard Mendy: Four games gone and just one goal conceded. The former Rennes goalkeeper had a rather busier evening than he might have liked but did all that could be asked of him. RATING: 8

Matvei Safonov: A highly-rated prospect in Russia, the goalkeeper will be frustrated that his good moments, particularly a smart low save from Ziyech and an impudent drag back, were largely undone by the error that handed Hudson-Odoi a winner. Such is the harsh reality of Champions League football. RATING: 4

Up next

Following Chelsea’s trip to Burnley on Sunday, Mendy will welcome his former Rennes teammates to Stamford Bridge as Chelsea bid to extend their unbeaten run in Group E. Krasnodar have away games against Akhmat Gronzy and Sevilla on their calendar.

You can stream every Champions League match on CBS All Access. Every match will be available on demand shortly after the final whistle.