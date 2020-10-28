JUV Vs BAR Fantasy Team, Probable Playing 11 And Match Report: Ronaldo’s COVID positive test hampers the much awaited showdown between him and Messi.

When Juventus and Barcelona were paired in Group G of the Champions League, all eyes were towards this fixture. With Ronaldo and Messi once again going at loggerheads, this impending fracas was an eagerlyanticipated one.

However, Ronaldo testing positive for Coronavirus was poured water over a much awaited fixture. With the Juventus man seeing his second test last week come out positive once again, his involvement today is a no go, events which not only wane the anticipating of this contest but all come across as a massive setback to Juventus.

However, despite Ronaldo’s absence from the outing, this will still remain an edge of the seat thriller. This battle between two staunch sides in the football arena is set to see the fireworks go off, a fixture either side will be looking to win as they look to overhaul their recent dismal domestic form.

Probable Winner

Determining a winner from the upcoming affair is an extremely dicey affair. While both sides torched their way to season opening wins in the tournament, they have waned in quality in their respective leagues.

What just about sways the wind in Juventus’ favour is their defensive setup, one which should guide the side to a one goal win.

Probable Playing 11

Team News

The triad of Alex, Matthijs and Giorgio are all out with injuries for the hosts while Ronaldo is yet to recover from Coronavirus.

Both Umtiti and Coutinho have sustained injuries while Pique was red carded in the previous affair.

Juventus

Szczesny, Demiral, Bonucci, Danilo, Chiesa, Bentancur, Rabiot, Cuadrado, Ramsey, Dybala, Morata

Barcelona

Neto, Dest, Araujo, Lenglet, Alba, Pjanic, De Jong, Dembele, Messi, Fati, Griezmann

Match Details

Champions League 2020-21

Match: JuventusVs Barcelona Group G

Date And Time: 28thOctober, Thursday- 12:30am IST

Venue:Juventus Stadium, Turin

Top Scorer

Juventus

Barcelona

Bygone Encounter

Juventus Vs Verona: 1-1

Barcelona Vs Real Madrid: 1-3

JUV Vs BAR Fantasy Team Picks

Goal-Keeper

Neto has done more than decently ever since being asked to take over the role in between the sticks for Barcelona. The watchdog of his side’s goal, he’s staved a string of shots, ones which saw him keep the scoreline down to 3-1 against Real Madrid.

Defenders

While its going to be tricky for Juventus to emulate their cleansheet from their season opening affair today, if there’s any side capable of pulling off a shut down today, it’s the Italians. Traditionally a stringent and sound defensive setup, the club can sweep any attacking team under the mat.

The compact and well disciplined brand of defending they deploy sees us opt for Danilo Luiz da Silva, Leonardo Bonucci and Juan Cuadrado who has the one assist.

Midfielders

At a time when Dybala and Ronaldo have both been out for Juventus, Dejan Kulusevski has ended up getting an extended run in his side’s playing 11. And he’s fared off well, grabbing the opportunities accorded to him to score goals at crucial junctures for the side.

Aaron Ramsey is finally looking like the player Juventus roped in last season to see him wrap up the one-two of picks from the home side. Barcelona on the other hand will see Ansu Fati become the first pick from the club given the rich vein of form he’s in, one which saw him score his side’s only goal against Real Madrid.

Luke de Jong snagged the one assist in his side’s opener in the competition with Sergio Busquets completing the trio of picks from the club.

Strikers

With the one goal and one assist in that same contest, the visiting team also have Lionel Messi make an advent into our team. The home side on the other hand will see us rope in striker Alvaro Morata after his two strikes in the side’s foregone 2-0 win.

Captain And Vice-Captain

Playing a hand in two goals for his side in the previous contest sees Messi captain our side while Morata is the vice-captain.

Fantasy Team

Neto, Bonucci, Danilo, Juan, Ramsey, Fati, Sergio, Luke Dejan, Alvaro, Lionel

