Skip Bayless suggests LeBron James should be offended that Anthony Davis called Kobe and Jordan, “GOATs”.

Skip Bayless’s obsession to constantly paint LeBron James in a negative light has been reaching all time highs ever since the Los Angeles Lakers entered the Bubble. By the looks of it, there seems to be no end to this LeBron slander.

Skip is a firm believer in Michael Jordan being the GOAT and has said many times that LeBron James will never claim GOAT status over him.

Also read: ‘Michael Jordan is far superior than LeBron James’: Jamal Murray snubs Lakers star as ‘GOAT’ through social media activity

Now, in a ploy to stir up drama using a seemingly harmless quote from Anthony Davis, he tries to take shots at the 4x champion once again.

Skip Bayless feels like LeBron James should be taken aback from Anthony Davis’s comments.

In an interview with ESPN’s Nick DePaula, Davis was asked what it felt to play in the Kobe 5s. This prompted AD to rave about Kobe’s 5th signature shoe.

Davis exclaimed, “I won a championship in them! It felt great to represent Chicago in a Kobe 5- two GOATs- it was a great moment.”

We asked everyone what they liked most about playing in the Kobe 5s now…@AntDavis23:

“I won a championship in them! … It felt great to represent Chicago in a Kobe 5 – two GOATs – it was a great moment.” pic.twitter.com/2mMkzRB888 — Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) October 26, 2020

The 2 GOATs Anthony Davis is referring to are of course Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan. The colorway AD had on the Kobe 5 was the same color scheme as the Chicago Bulls: red, black, and white.

Somehow, Skip Bayless felt the need to include LeBron James into this conversation. Skip suggested to his Twitter followers that LeBron should feel some type of way about AD calling Kobe and Jordan “the GOATs”.

Shouldn’t LeBron be offended that Anthony Davis is calling MJ and Kobe GOATs? Now on @undisputed — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) October 28, 2020

Does Skip have a point?

Davis obviously wasn’t using the question about the Kobe 5 to voice his opinion on who he thinks is the GOAT. He was simply putting respect on Kobe and Jordan’s name by claiming they are some of the best to ever do it.

So no, LeBron James should not feel offended one bit about this comment by AD. After all, Jordan was James’s idol and Kobe was one of LeBron’s closest friends.