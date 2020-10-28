You may have forgotten what happened a week ago, so we’re happy to remind you: Mookie Betts of the Los Angeles Dodgers stole a base in Game 1 of the 2020 World Series, winning America free Taco Bell thanks to the “Steal a Base, Steal a Taco” promotion.

That’s the second time he’s won everyone free tacos, joining a long list of taco-winning athletes.

And guess what? It’s Wednesday, October 28, 2020. That means it’s TIME TO GET YOUR FREE TACO!

So how do you get your free food? We can help with that too! Here’s all the info we know about the giveaway:

When can I get my free taco?

Per Taco Bell, you can get the taco in any of the 50 United States or Washington D.C. between 12 AM and 11:59 PM on Wednesday!

Is it a Doritos Locos taco yet again?

You bet it is.

Can I get two?

No. It’s limited to one (1) free taco per person or TacoBell.com account, and remember, it’s while supplies last.