Los Angeles Dodgers fans were scratching their heads when third baseman Justin Turner was pulled from Tuesday night’s Game 6 of the World Series in the top of the eighth inning.

Shortly after the Dodgers won the game 3-1 to win their first World Series title since 1988 we found out why – he tested positive for the coronavirus.

This was the first positive test in MLB in six weeks and it came at a stunning time with Turner playing most of the game.

It also opens up a bunch of questions of how this could have happened and what this means for the rest of the Dodgers and the Rays.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan had this report on how the decision was made:

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred had this to say after the game:

Turner, of course, then couldn’t celebrate with his teammates.

