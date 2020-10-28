Hardik Pandya fight: The all-rounder from Mumbai Indians was seen in an animated argument with his counterpart in Abu Dhabi.

During the 48th match of the ongoing 13th season of the Indian Premier League between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore in Abu Dhabi, Mumbai Indians all-rounder Hardik Pandya and Royal Challengers Bangalore all-rounder Chris Morris were involved in a war of words.

In what initially seemed to be another friendly banter, it ended up appearing to be comprised of anger in the penultimate over of the match. Needing 13 runs to win off nine balls, Pandya hit Morris for a thumping six which was followed by him gesturing towards the direction of the shot.

Wanting to his Morris over cover on the following delivery, Pandya ended up hitting straight to Mohammed Siraj at cover. In what was sort of a redemption for the bowler irrespective of the match situation, Morris didn’t hesitate from giving a send-off to Pandya.

It was at this point in time that Pandya also responded whilst walking back to the pavilion after scoring 17 (15). In what was an “intense” match according to Bangalore captain Virat Kohli, even he and ‘Man of the Match‘ Suryakumar Yadav were caught exchanging glares during the match.

Chasing a 165-run target, it was Yadav’s 10th IPL half-century which played a pivotal role in Mumbai’s eighth victory this season. RCB, on the other hand, lost their fifth IPL 2020 match.

