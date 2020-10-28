Tony Ferguson Reacts To Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Retirement, and opines that the Eagle will eventually come back.

He might not have main evented UFC 254, but Tony Ferguson still had his spectator’s cap on, and apparently witnessed the mega event like any other enthusiast. Moreover, after the culmination of the headliner fight he even gave a standing ovation from miles away.

While he watched, Khabib Nurmagomedov Vs. Justin Gaethje from his own facility, he seemingly also saw what happened afterwards.

Though, Khabib Nurmagomedov’s sudden decision to retire came as a big surprise for the larger section of the MMA circuit, Tony on the hand says, that he anticipated this move by the Russian in advance and was vocal about it in the run-up of UFC 254.

Tony Ferguson’s Reaction on Khabib’s Retirement

Speaking to Submission Radio, Tony Ferguson discussed about a variety of issues, and also addressed Khabib Nurmagomedov’s retirement.

“I completely called it out,” Ferguson said. “I called it out on my post. You guys can see that. I called he was gonna retire. I mean, Ali Abdelaziz (Khabib’s manager) did his job. He kept his client safe, kept him away from very dangerous opponents. I mean, that’s what an agent and a manger is supposed to do. Although, he is a piece of sh*t, but I have to say, he did the smart thing. I mean, he avoided me at all fking costs. I mean, the Russians, they avoided me at all fucking costs. That’s fking awesome. So, you know what, I did my job.”

El Cucuy continued and stated that, despite all the claims about not returning to the Octagon again, Khabib will eventually come back, and when he does he will be ready to face him.

“They ran. Fu*n’ Dagestani ran with his tail between his legs. But you know what, he’s off in the sunset. I have to give him props. Go handle your family business, and I’ll see you when you get here. Back. Because you’re gonna miss it like Conor (McGregor). So, you know what, I’m calling it out again, he’s going to be back. So, I’ll be fking ready.”

Both Ferguson and Nurmagomedov have been booked to face each other on 5 different occasions before, however, each time an unfortunate case has waylaid the fight from going beyond the card.

Even so, UFC would have placed a sixth attempt to get the two Lightweights share the ring space, but with Khabib no longer present in the fight scene, this match-up may ostensibly forever go down as the one that got away.

