It’s Week 8 of the 2020 NFL season, and we’ve got more football ahead, starting with Atlanta Falcons and Carolina Panthers matchup on Thursday night.

As always, we’re here to help with your weekly decisions with our fantasy lineup advice. Each week, we give you the studs (players with plus matchups due to the defense they’re facing or their team situation), duds (players with tougher matchups or who are in muddled roster situations at the moment) and sleepers (a player you might consider starting who could be in for a big week).

Here are the names we’ve got for Week 8, and good luck!

Studs



QB Carson Wentz, Philadelphia Eagles

He was a sleeper last week and delivered with three touchdowns. The turnovers will be there, but the rushing production will be as well against a dismal Cowboys defense.

RBs Le’Veon Bell, Clyde Edwards-Helaire Kansas City Chiefs

Can you say Le’Veon Bell Revenge Game? It’s time for him to face the Jets this week. I do think CEH gets some turns to run the ball, and both will provide great production.

WR Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings

I try each week to pick a non-obvious group of names for the studs (yeah, of course you’re going to start Davante Adams and Julio Jones!), and I landed on the rookie who caught nine passes for 166 yards and two touchdowns the last time he played. The Vikings are going to need to throw a ton against the Packers and he’ll benefit.

TE Jonnu Smith, Tennessee Titans

He had a rough game against the Steelers, but now that he’s facing a Bengals defense that’s tied for the second-most fantasy points allowed to TEs per contest, he’ll be back to his old self.

Duds



QB Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills

He’s fallen to Earth after a terrific start, finishing with three straight sub-20-point performances. The Patriots aren’t the same defense they were last year, but they’re still good enough to keep Allen in check.

RBs Justin Jackson, Joshua Kelley, Los Angeles Chargers

Don’t love the matchup against the Broncos, don’t love how they’re basically a 50/50 split. If you can avoid starting them — which is tough with all the byes — go for it.

WR Darius Slayton, New York Giants

Like much of the Giants’ offense, he runs hot and cold, plus Sterling Shepard is back. Tampa Bay’s defense is super tough, so I’d avoid him this week.

TE Mike Gesicki, Miami Dolphins

Yes, Tua Tagovailoa could look his way a bunch, but given the roller coaster ride Gesicki has provided this season, are you REALLY going to trust him?

Sleepers



QB Teddy Bridgewater, Carolina Panthers

The Falcons are just terrible defensively and Bridgewater threw for 313 yards and two scores the last time they met.

RB Myles Gaskin, Miami Dolphins

The Rams are good against opposing running backs, but this is more about game script and Tua Tagovailoa starting: there could be A LOT of check-downs, and in PPR leagues, that means points.

WR Scotty Miller, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Chris Godwin is out again, so he could end up benefiting in a juicy matchup against the Giants.

TE Richard Rodgers, Philadelphia Eagles

He totaled 85 yards against the Giants, so he could repeat that against the Cowboys as long as Dallas Goedert isn’t back.