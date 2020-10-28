Over the past eight years, the Los Angeles Dodgers had seen teams loaded with talent fail to secure that elusive World Series title. These were teams that had players like Matt Kemp, Yasiel Puig, Adrian Gonzalez to complement much of their current core.

And in 2018, the Dodgers traded five prospects for half a season of All-Star infielder Manny Machado. The hope was that the Dodgers would be able to win in 2018 and re-sign Machado on a longterm deal. That obviously didn’t happen as Machado inked a 10-year, $300 million deal with the division-rival Padres in 2019.

But despite the Dodgers’ deep roster, Machado was confident that the Padres would win the World Series before L.A. Like, so confident that he was willing to bet his contract on it.

Following the Dodgers’ Game 6 win over the Rays on Tuesday, MLB fans were quick to point out a video from 2019 where Machado jokingly told a heckling Dodgers fan that he’d bet his contract that the Padres win it all before the Dodgers.

They all wanted to know when to expect Machado’s payout.

Nothing says “binding agreement” like a verbal bet that ends up on Twitter. I don’t make the rules, Manny.