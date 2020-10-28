Getty Images



The social media age demands that players on championship teams flood their respective feeds with images and videos from the moments shortly after reaching the competitive mountaintop of their sport. Sometimes those images are filled with heartfelt messages that serve as a thank you to everyone who got the player to that championship moment. Other times, like with Max Muncy, the posts serve as a platform to take shots at people you have gripes with.

Such was the case in the Dodgers player’s post on Wednesday where he’s holding the World Series trophy after Los Angeles defeated Tampa Bay on Tuesday in a decisive Game 6, 3-1. Muncy caption the image “what a nice piece of metal,” in a shot towards MLB commissioner Rob Manfred.

The caption is in reference to a comment Manfred made earlier this year when he referred to the World Series trophy as “piece of metal.” Even worse was that it was in the context of whether he believed the Astros should be stripped of their 2017 championship as a result of their cheating scandal which was revealed earlier this year and resulted in no punishments for any active players — he also called the thought of putting an asterisk on the title a “futile act.”

Naturally, this enraged the Dodgers, who came just short of winning that “piece of metal” in 2017. Justin Turner shot back at the commissioner in the preseason when he said: “For him to devalue it the way he did yesterday just tells me how out of touch he is with the players in this game. At this point the only thing devaluing that trophy is that it says ‘commissioner’ on it.”

For what it’s worth, Manfred eventually apologized for his comments, but clearly they were still swirling around the heads of players like Muncy during the championship celebrations.