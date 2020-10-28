Barack Obama will join LeBron James and Mav Carter on HBO’s The Shop to discuss increasing black voter turnout as Election Day approaches.

The United States is about to experience perhaps one of its most important Election Days in their 200+ years of independence. The race has come down to Joe Biden representing the Democratic party and Donald Trump representing the Republicans.

With multiple presidential debates done and dusted, it is now solely up to the citizens of the US to turn up to voting booths and cast their vote.

Former US President Barack Obama has been endorsing his former VP Joe Biden in this 2020 Presidential race. To encourage young black voters to cast their own votes, he is teaming up with LeBron James to urge them into actively participation.

Barack Obama will appear on The Shop along with LeBron James

HBO’s The Shop is a show hosted by LeBron James and Maverick Carter. It has had a star-studded guest list under its belt. The likes of Don Cheadle, Patrick Mahomes and Seth Rogen have all made appearances.

Perhaps the most influential and important of them all, will be the 44th President of the United States, Barack Obama.

In Miami this weekend, I dropped by The Shop to talk with @KingJames and @MavCarter about the NBA bubble, the racial justice movement, and what’s at stake over these next seven days. Do not give up your power. Make a plan to vote: https://t.co/7zfJnABzx1 pic.twitter.com/2Gjf5L9avl — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) October 27, 2020

President Obama and LeBron James, along with Carter, will have a sit-down interview in a special episode of The Shop, set to release on October 30th, to help urge black voters have their voice heard by casting their votes ahead of Election Day.

LeBron James advocates for more black voters to show up to voting booths

James has recently been quoted as saying, “Hopefully we can get them out and educated and let them understand how important this moment is.”

He has also stated that he wants black people to cast their vote, more than he wants Donald Trump removed from office.