CD Projekt Red has yet again postponed the most awaited gaming title of the year by 21 days. The new release date is said to be December 10th. What could the reasons be this time?

Making the game next-gen gaming console friendly has made shipping a nightmare

Despite the game achieving Gold Master which basically means the game is ready to be played and completed, the creators stated that the new 21 day time period will allow them to make some improvements to the game.

Not only that, due to the release of the next-gen consoles such as PS5 being released in mid-November, a new amount of workload has been introduced to the company.

Preparing the game for current-gen, PC and next-gen consoles would mean that the company has to prepare 9 playable versions of the game. The company is going to be using the time to make the new versions of the game run as smoothly as possible.

Many of the improvements being made on the game during this time period will be distributed throughout the game via a day 0 patch. CD Projekt Red says that the undercalculated time period given should be enough to make the game completely playable on the plethora of platforms it will be available upon release.

So the real question arises, are the 21 days really worth the wait? To be honest, a well-optimized Cyberpunk 2077 will be a treat to play and might just become Game of the Year. The visuals shown so far are awesome and options to customize a character are unprecedented and give the player a whole new level of freedom. the whole package is definitely worth the wait and will be a great time for all.

The fact that Cyberpunk will be available to play on the Google Stadia lends it immense convenience of gaming. The best we can do right now is wait in anticipation and hope the game comes out okay for all platforms alike.

How Twitter Reacted on Cyberpunk 2077 Delay

The Cyberpunk 2077 delay sucks for everyone who was excited to play it in November, but majority of my thoughts are with the dev team. Everyone I’ve spoken to at CDPR is *so* passionate about this game, I just hope they’re all in good health and good spirits. We can wait ❤️. — Alanah Pearce (@Charalanahzard) October 27, 2020

cyberpunk isn’t a game. when you load it up its just Keanu Reeves sitting on a motorbike, then he looks at the camera and says “Look like you’ve been CyberPunk’d, kiddo” and drives off. nothing else happens — ⭐🐑😈Naz😈🐑⭐ (@_blaccsheep) October 27, 2020