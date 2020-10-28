CSK vs KOL Fantasy Prediction: Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders – 29 October 2020 (Dubai). The Super Kings are already out of the tournament whereas a defeat in this game will end Kolkata’s campaign as well.

Chennai Super Kings will take on Kolkata Knight Riders in the league match of IPL 2020 aka Indian Premier League which will be played at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai.

Chennai Super Kings are already out of the tournament and would be tempted to give chance to the bench-warmers in this game as well. They registered a brilliant victory in their last game against the RCB and a win here will definitely hurt their opponents.

Kolkata Knight Riders, on the other hand, are facing the threat of losing the playoff place if they lost this game as well. The batting line-up of KKR is in horrendous form and one more failure will result in their exit from the tournament. Eoin Morgan needs to bat up the order whereas his captaincy needs to be improved well. This is going to be a DO or DIE game for the Knight Riders.

Pitch Report – This pitch has been decent enough for the batting in the first innings whereas it gets a little slower in the 2nd innings. The average 1st innings batting score in IPL 2020 in Dubai is 175.

Total IPL 2020 Games Played: 21; Batting 1st Won: 14; Batting 2nd Won: 7

Match Details :

Probable XI for both sides:-

Chennai Super Kings – Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni, K Jagdeeshan, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Imran Tahir, Monu Singh/ Km Asif.

Kolkata Knight Riders – Nitish Rana, Shubhman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan, Dinesh Karthik, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Lockie Ferguson, Prasidh Krishna, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Varun Charkravarthy.

Clean-Hitters in the Team

Chennai Super Kings – Sam Curran and Faf du Plessis.

Kolkata Knight Riders – Eoin Morgan and Shubhman Gill.

Death Overs Specialist Bowlers

Chennai Super Kings – Josh Hazlewood and Shardul Thakur.

Kolkata Knight Riders – Lockie Ferguson and Pat Cummins.

5 Must-Have Players in the Squad

Faf du Plessis, Sam Curran, Deepak Chahar, Shubhman Gill, and Eoin Morgan.

CSK vs KOL Team Wicket-Keeper

Dinesh Karthik (Price 8.5) will be the wicket-keeper of our squad. Karthik is just picked because he will bat above Dhoni in the batting order and is a cheaper option as well in terms of credit.

CSK vs KOL Team Batsmen

Shubhman Gill (Price 9.5) and Eoin Morgan (Price 9.5) will be our batsmen from the Kolkata Knight Riders. Shubhman has been the best batsman of the side and has scored 378 runs in the tournament at an average of 34.36 which includes three half-centuries whereas Morgan is their second batsmen and was brilliant in the last game as well. He has scored 335 runs at an average of 37.22. Both of them are going to play a crucial part in handling the batting of this side.

Faf du Plessis (Price 10.5) and Ruturaj Gaikwad (Price 8) will be our batsmen from the Chennai Super Kings. The batting of CSK has struggled in the tournament but Faf has been their best batsman by far. He has scored 401 runs at an average of 40.10 and is in the list of top-5 highest run-scorers whereas Gaikwad is a young talent and was brilliant in the last Vijay Hazare trophy as an opener. He scored a brilliant half-century in the last game and proved his talent.

CSK vs KOL Team All-Rounders

Sunil Narine (Price 9.5) will be our all-rounder from the Kolkata Knight Riders. Narine is expected to bat higher in the order and is a good four overs bowler as well. He can be the trump card of the side.

Sam Curran (Price 10) will be our all-rounder from the Chennai Super Kings. Curran has emerged as the best player of the side this season. He is the best bowler of the side with 13 wickets under his name and has been really good in his batting as well. Sam is the un-droppable option from Chennai.

CSK vs KOL Team Bowlers

Lockie Ferguson (Price 8.5) and Varun Chakravarthy (Price 8.5) will be our bowlers from the Kolkata Knight Riders. Varun has been the best bowler of the side this season with 13 wickets under his name and has got an Indian call-up too whereas Lockie has also picked five wickets in the tournament till now and is a brilliant death bowler.

Deepak Chahar (Price 8.5) and Imran Tahir (Price 9) will be our bowlers from the Chennai Super Kings. Chahar is one of the best powerplay wicket-takers whereas he bowled brilliantly at the death as well in the last game. He has picked 12 wickets till now and is bowling with a great economy as well whereas Tahir is a world-class bowler and won the purple cap last season. Both of them are wicket-takers.

Match Prediction: Kolkata Knight Riders will be the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

Faf du Plessis and Shubhman Gill

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Both the captain’s pick + Sunil Narine and Sam Curran

