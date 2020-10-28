One of the best storylines of the Los Angeles Dodgers’ World Series win has to be Clayton Kershaw finally getting a ring.

The future Hall of Famer — there’s NO way to argue otherwise — rewrote his playoff legacy in the 2020 postseason after years with struggles. And after a Game 5 gem, he didn’t have to come in for Game 6 and was in the bullpen when the Dodgers clinched the 2020 title.

FOX cameras caught his overjoyed reaction, and it’s the best, all smiles and a look up to the sky that seemed to read as “Finally!”

Here’s the video, which is such a delight.

He couldn’t put into words the feeling he had at that moment and in general:

Congrats to the ace!