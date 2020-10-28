The NBA has yet to decide when the 2020-21 season will begin as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The season is going to get a later start than usual, but there will be some other decisions to make when it does as well. Currently, Canada has closed their borders to the United States with very few exceptions. That means the Toronto Raptors are going to need a temporary home once the season begins.

With that in mind, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is petitioning for Kansas City to be the Raptors’ temporary home:

Following Mahomes”http://www.cbssports.com/”Bring them to KC!” tweet, Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas responded that he was working on it.

On Tuesday, Lucas, United States senators Roy Blunt and Jerry Morgan, and United States representative Emanuel Cleaver II all co-signed a letter to NBA commissioner Adam Silver in which they petitioned for the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City to be Toronto’s new home.

It’s still unclear where exactly the Raptors would want to call home next season in America. A recent report claimed that they are banking on being able to play games in Toronto.

What the team may have to go through is similar to what the Toronto Blue Jays did this past MLB season. The Blue Jay chose to play their home games in nearby Buffalo. The Raptors could choose an option that’s close to Toronto. However, if the team is open to all offers, Mahomes and Kansas City are happy to accept them with open arms.