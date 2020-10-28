LeBron James tweets out in support of having championship parades as Covid-19 cases ramp up once again in Los Angeles.

The one constant in everyone’s life, almost globally, has been, having to deal with the Covid-19 virus, and the number one way of reducing the spread of the virus has been limiting the number of people in one designated area at once.

The would mean large gatherings would basically be the opposite if what should be expected during these coronavirus times.

However, with sports being back, 2 champions have been declared in the NBA and MLB, both teams being from Los Angeles.

Also read: ‘Lakers will win one more for sure’: LeBron James’ teammate sends out warning to rivals over ‘strong nucleus’ in LA

So in light of the LA Dodgers winning the World Series, LeBron James tweets out in favour having a championship parade for both teams.

LeBron James campaigns for having championship parades for the Lakers and the Dodgers

It is perfectly normal for championship parades to take place after a team wins the championship, alas, these are not normal times.

Yet, James still tweets out saying he would really like to have a championship parade for the 2 LA Champions. This tweet comes after it has been reported that the Los Angeles area has experienced a spike in Covid-19 cases ever since the Lakers won the championship.

Man can we PLEASE have a parade!!! I know I know we can’t but DAMN I wanna celebrate with our @Lakers & @Dodgers fans!!! LA is the city of CHAMPIONS — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 28, 2020

Officials in the LA county said, “It is highly likely that gatherings to watch and/or celebrate the Lakers contributed to the rise in LA County cases”

Also read: ‘Don’t cry a river when stars sit out TV games’: Lakers’ Jared Dudley reveals why LeBron James and co. will skip new season’s start

Was this an irresponsible tweet by the King?

With a clear rise in Covid-19 cases across the Los Angeles County, encouraging the city to partake in processions to celebrate the championship victories does seem a bit irresponsible.

A few fans pointed that out in the response to the Lakers star’s tweet, calling him out for not respecting the restrictions in place in LA and the entire country.

Grown man inciting people to go out in the middle of a pandemic. — Velam Dahlström (@VelamDahlstrom) October 28, 2020

Also read: ‘LeBron James won’t play first month of next season’: Danny Green on why Lakers star will sit out start of new season

It should be understood that any large gathering of sorts can be a detriment to the community as a whole and hence, should not take place.