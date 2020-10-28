Borussia Dortmund hope to get their Champions League journey on track on Wednesday when the club hosts Zenit on Matchday 2 of the group stage. Dortmund lost 3-1 at Lazio in their opener while Zenit were surprised at home by Brugge, putting both teams in a tricky spot with added urgency ahead of Matchday 3 next week.

Here’s how you can watch the match and what to know:

Viewing information

Date: Wednesday, Oct. 28 | Time: 4 p.m. ET

Location: Signal-Iduna-Park — Dortmund, Germany

TV and live stream: CBS All Access

Odds: Dortmund -290; Draw +410; Zenit +800 (via William Hill Sportsbook)

Storylines

Dortmund: You have to figure Gio Reyna starts here, and his camp told CBS Sports they will be disappointed if he doesn’t. He delivers nearly every time is on the pitch, quickly got an assist off the bench against Lazio and should see significant minutes here. Expect Dortmund to dominate, for Erling Haaland to get a goal or two and for Reyna to make his mark.

Zenit: Tough spot here for the Russian side. They need to try and get at least a point or they are going to be in big trouble. They have height and can use it on set pieces, but their lack of speed defensively is a concern. They will start the game patiently, but if it is close in the second half, expect some real urgency. Wilmar Barrios in the middle will be key to slowing Dortmund down.

Prediction

Dortmund get three much-needed points a convincing performance on both sides of the pitch. Pick: Dortmund 3, Zenit 0