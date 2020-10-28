The Philadelphia 76ers are about to trust a new process.

Per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Sixers will be finalizing a deal with former Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey, although current GM Elton Brand will keep his job at the same time.

NBA fans flooded Twitter immediately, with speculation on what it means for the Sixers, who were a mess by the end of the 2019-20 season in the bubble.

You know what comes next. Everyone came up with trades, whether it involved Ben Simmons, Joel Embiid or Morey’s former player in Houston, James Harden. Yep, the Trade Machines have once again been fired up.

So let’s take a look at what fans and others put together: