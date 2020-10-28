So, NASCAR fans, when you sat down to watch the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500 at Texas Motor Speedway on Sunday, you probably assumed the checkered flag would come out at some point that day. Instead, Mother Nature — who’s clearly not a NASCAR fan based on this season’s weather impediments — turned this race into the 72 Hours of Mist and Drizzles.

After just 52 of 334 total laps with Clint Bowyer in the lead, the race was officially red flagged because of weather — generally, NASCAR can’t race on a wet track — and it hasn’t resumed since.

First, the race was pushed to Monday morning. But after the NASCAR world spent the whole day intently watching the forecast and mist levels for the Dallas-Fort Worth area, it was then pushed back to Tuesday midday. And again, after hours of anticipation, by Tuesday night, NASCAR made the official call to push the race back again, this time to Wednesday at 3 p.m. ET (NBCSN).

“I had In-N-Out for dinner and pizza for lunch, so the diet is out the window,” Alex Bowman joked Tuesday afternoon during a Zoom press conference. “I’m out of food, out of clothes, out of everything. I don’t know. It’s hard to feel like we’re going to race anytime soon, just with how wet it is.”

Now, the weather forecast for Wednesday is rainy in the morning, but there’s hope things will clear up by race time. We’re cautiously optimistic after three straight days of monitoring the weather and seeing the air titans and jet dryers eliminate moisture on the surface, only to hear reports of mist and/or rain quickly reversing any on-track progress made.

It’s been a ridiculous ride for the NASCAR world with hopes for resumption rising before they’re ultimately crushed by Mother Nature. And at this point, the idea of an actual car race feels like a pipe dream that may never be realized.

So we have some ideas. Here are six weather-proof racing alternatives NASCAR could implement to determine the outcome of the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500.

1

A foot race



A rainy Texas Motor Speedway on Monday. (Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports)

Despite some misconceptions, NASCAR drivers are athletes who generally need to be in excellent shape and have the endurance to handle the physical strain of racing for several hours. Let’s put that to a different kind of test with a foot race — and not one that’s just to the nearest port-a-potty.

One lap around Texas Motor Speedway is 1.5 miles, so we could approach this two ways. The first is simple and comparable to an actual NASCAR race: Pick a set distance, and the first person to finish is the winner. Four laps is six miles, and we could extend the finish line a little to make it an official 10K.

Or, it could be a true test of endurance: Everybody runs until they can’t run anymore, and the last person standing wins. Either way, a foot race at the track can happen regardless of Mother Nature’s agenda.

2

Go-kart racing



There is a 16-turn go-kart course right outside of Texas Motor Speedway. So if they can’t race stock cars, what about go-karts?

During a Zoom press conference Tuesday, Joey Logano said he’s beyond bored spending so much time alone in his motorhome. He said he even called track president Eddie Gossage to see if he could do anything to aid the track-drying efforts. He had another request too.

“I tried to get him to open the go-kart track and let us go play with those,” Logano joked.

Yes! A go-kart race as an alternative!

3

Race the air titans and jet dryers



You know those things that clear water off the track and flush heat at the surface with the goal of ultimately drying it? They’ve been getting a lot of laps in at Texas Motor Speedway this week, so why not just have the drivers race them?

“I would love to drive that air titan, at least for one lap,” Logano said while discussing his boredom at the track.

OK, so, racing them is just taking that sentiment a couple steps further. Bowman seems possibly up for it.

“Should we just race the jet dryers?” Bowman joked on his Zoom presser. “Are there enough of them for everybody? We could race the rental cars – there’s all kinds of stuff we could race here. Maybe just count points on that and send us home.”

Sure, there probably aren’t enough for the whole field to race, so let’s divide everyone up. Break the 40 drivers entered in the race up into groups and run heats, culminating in the eight remaining playoff drivers in their own round for a finale. It could work… maybe.

“I swear,” Logano said, “I went to sleep night — this is no joke — I closed my eyes, and I swear I heard Air Titans in my head.”

4

Scrap racing at Texas and race home to Charlotte



First one to knock on the NASCAR Hall of Fame door wins.

5

Scrap racing at Texas, forget about Charlotte and just race to Martinsville



If this race actually does resume and a winner is declared Wednesday, NASCAR’s plan is to keep its schedule intact. So Sunday’s Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway in Virginia is still a go, for now. So, like in suggestion No. 4, cut the losses when it comes to Texas, dismiss any hope of going back to Charlotte and just head straight for Martinsville.

First one to arrive at the track *and* then down one of its famous hot dogs wins.

(Tyler Barrick/Getty Images)

6

Field-wide slip ‘n’ slide



For The Win’s managing editor, Nate Scott, suggested this one, and it’s not the worst idea. And if it rains all day Wednesday in the Fort Worth area, this is totally doable.

Measure it like the long jump but down the frontstretch of the track, and whoever slides the farthest wins.