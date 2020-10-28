Sam Darnold needs a change of scenery and a competent coach. The new Jets head coach will step into the role with Lawrence, unless New York is caught by another team in the Lawrence sweepstakes.
Ohio State
• Jr
• 6’3″
/ 228 lbs
Projected Team
Jacksonville
PROSPECT RNK
5th
POSITION RNK
2nd
The talent gap between Lawrence and Fields is not as big as you think, and the Jaguars have to make this pick.
Oregon
• Jr
• 6’6″
/ 330 lbs
Projected Team
Cincinnati
PROSPECT RNK
2nd
POSITION RNK
1st
Sewell and Jonah Williams as the tackles in Cincinnati would work wonders for the development of Joe Burrow.
Miami (FL)
• Soph
• 6’7″
/ 265 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Giants
PROSPECT RNK
3rd
POSITION RNK
1st
As has been the case for the past two drafts, the Giants selection is where things can go in a completely different direction than expected. Instead of receiver — which is easier to find later in the draft — Dave Gettleman gets the tall, athletic specimen from Miami.
Alabama
• Sr
• 6’6″
/ 312 lbs
Projected Team
Denver
PROSPECT RNK
41st
POSITION RNK
10th
Protecting Drew Lock is the most important thing for the Broncos franchise right now, and Leatherwood either represents a replacement for Garett Bolles if he’s not re-signed or an immediate starting right tackle.
Michigan
• Sr
• 6’4″
/ 272 lbs
Projected Team
Atlanta
PROSPECT RNK
46th
POSITION RNK
4th
Pound-for-pound, Paye might be the most athletic player in this class, and the Falcons pass rush has been disastrous for years now.
Ohio State
• Soph
• 6’4″
/ 313 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
10th
POSITION RNK
2nd
Davis is the clear-cut top interior blocker, and even after drafting three offensive linemen in 2020, the Dolphins could stand to pick one more because of the Tua Tagovailoa factor.
Trey Lance
QB
NFL Draft
• Soph
• 6’4″
/ 226 lbs
Projected Team
Washington
PROSPECT RNK
POSITION RNK
The Washington Football Team needs to hit the reset button at quarterback, and Lance is an exceptional talent with plenty of room to grow.
LSU
• Jr
• 6’1″
/ 200 lbs
Projected Team
Minnesota
PROSPECT RNK
3rd
POSITION RNK
1st
The Vikings could go in many different directions. This is strictly a best player available selection and one that should immediately help Kirk Cousins.
Alabama
• Jr
• 5’10”
/ 182 lbs
Projected Team
Miami
PROSPECT RNK
16th
POSITION RNK
5th
Waddle is expected to make a full recovery from his fractured ankle and the Dolphins call this pick in right away. Waddle getting reunited with Tagovailoa would be fantastic for Miami’s offense.
Penn State
• Jr
• 6’3″
/ 244 lbs
Projected Team
Carolina
PROSPECT RNK
4th
POSITION RNK
1st
The Panthers defense is missing a quarterback-type leader at linebacker. Parsons can do it all physically with speed and power.
Virginia Tech
• Jr
• 6’2″
/ 207 lbs
Projected Team
Dallas
PROSPECT RNK
8th
POSITION RNK
1st
Defense, defense, and more defense needs to be the draft theme for the Cowboys in 2021. Farley is long, fluid, and plays with quality ball skills.
Northwestern
• Jr
• 6’3″
/ 305 lbs
The left tackle position is the top priority for the Chargers in the draft given how well Justin Herbert has played in his rookie season. Slater is a pass-protection monster.
Minnesota
• Soph
• 6’2″
/ 210 lbs
Projected Team
Detroit
PROSPECT RNK
7th
POSITION RNK
2nd
The Lions have a bunch of impending free agents at receiver and Bateman has a Kenny Golladay-type skill set.
Oregon
• Jr
• 6’1″
/ 201 lbs
Projected Team
Las Vegas
PROSPECT RNK
21st
POSITION RNK
1st
The Raiders have seemingly modeled much of their team after the Chiefs, and Holland is a Tyrann Mathieu type versatile defensive back with outstanding deep middle range.
Clemson
• Jr
• 6’0″
/ 190 lbs
Projected Team
Philadelphia
PROSPECT RNK
35th
POSITION RNK
4th
The Eagles secondary has been in shambles for a few years now, and Kendrick is the next in line at the cornerback spot from Clemson.
Alabama
• Jr
• 6’1″
/ 175 lbs
Projected Team
New England
PROSPECT RNK
14th
POSITION RNK
4th
There’s probably not a Bill Belichick-type quarterback I could envision the Patriots picking here — maybe Alabama’s Mac Jones? Instead, Belichick grabs a savvy, route-running specialist in Smith to bolster the receiver group.
Pittsburgh
• Sr
• 6’5″
/ 270 lbs
Projected Team
Cleveland
PROSPECT RNK
57th
POSITION RNK
7th
Weaver had some buzz entering the year, but he’s played out of his mind to begin the season for Pitt. The Browns need a complement to Myles Garrett on the edge.
BYU
• Soph
• 6’3″
/ 203 lbs
Projected Team
Chicago
PROSPECT RNK
7th
POSITION RNK
2nd
The Bears take a big swing for the fences at the quarterback spot with the twitchy playmaker from BYU with a live arm. This team could be a serious contender with better quarterback play.
Penn State
• Soph
• 6’5″
/ 253 lbs
Projected Team
Indianapolis
PROSPECT RNK
57th
POSITION RNK
7th
Oweh is a rocked-up specimen with serious bend/dip capabilities. Justin Houston is a free agent at season’s end, so the Colts will likely be looking for edge-rushing help.
Ohio State
• Jr
• 6’1″
/ 195 lbs
San Francisco’s defense is still one of the better units in the league. The secondary’s getting old and Richard Sherman and K’Waun Williams are free agents after the season. Wade has first-round traits and can play inside or out.
South Carolina
• Jr
• 6’4″
/ 205 lbs
Projected Team
Buffalo
PROSPECT RNK
58th
POSITION RNK
9th
Buffalo needs a competent, reliable starter opposite Tre’Davious White. Mukuamu is a towering, blanketing cornerback who’s picked off six passes starting in 2019 at South Carolina.
Alabama
• Sr
• 6’3″
/ 240 lbs
Projected Team
Arizona
PROSPECT RNK
9th
POSITION RNK
3rd
Linebacker’s De’Vondre Campbell and Haason Reddick are soon-to-be free agents, and Moses would represent great value here for Arizona.
Houston
• Sr
• 6’0″
/ 190 lbs
Projected Team
Tennessee
PROSPECT RNK
NR
POSITION RNK
NR
Stevenson is a laser beam on the football field, and the Titans offense is predicated on running the football and working down the field off play action. He’d be a glorious fit with the Titans.
Clemson
• Jr
• 6’5″
/ 335 lbs
Projected Team
Jacksonville
PROSPECT RNK
13th
POSITION RNK
1st
After picking Fields, the Jaguars go with the physically overwhelming Carman, who will slot into the left tackle spot immediately.
North Carolina
• Sr
• 6’3″
/ 225 lbs
Projected Team
New Orleans
PROSPECT RNK
NR
POSITION RNK
NR
Surratt plays with zero hesitation and has the athletic gifts to range all over the field. He’s the type of player who’d excel next to DeMario Davis in New Orleans.
Penn State
• Jr
• 6’5″
/ 259 lbs
Projected Team
N.Y. Jets
PROSPECT RNK
21st
POSITION RNK
1st
A wide receiver would be nice for Lawrence, but instead, Gang Green goes with the physical, impressive pass-catching tight end Freiermuth.
Purdue
• Soph
• 5’9″
/ 180 lbs
Projected Team
Green Bay
PROSPECT RNK
9th
POSITION RNK
3rd
A Round 1 receiver for Aaron Rodgers! Rejoice, cheeseheads! Moore is lightning in a compact package and can score from anywhere on the field.
Notre Dame
• Sr
• 6’6″
/ 302 lbs
Projected Team
Pittsburgh
PROSPECT RNK
38th
POSITION RNK
10th
Both Alejandro Villanueva and Matt Feiler are unrestricted free agents after the season and Eichenberg just feels like a Steelers lineman. Very experienced, brick wall in pass protection and a road-grader for the run game.
Wake Forest
• Sr
• 6’5″
/ 285 lbs
Projected Team
Baltimore
PROSPECT RNK
28th
POSITION RNK
3rd
More edge rushers for the Ravens? Well, Matthew Judon could land a big deal with another team this offseason, and Basham is in the Baltimore mold. He’s large, powerful and can be masterful with his hands.
Washington
• Jr
• 6’3″
/ 293 lbs
Projected Team
Tampa Bay
PROSPECT RNK
32nd
POSITION RNK
3rd
Onwuzurike can create havoc from anywhere on the defensive line, and that’s where Buccaneers are likely going to need some reinforcement in 2021.
Tennessee
• Sr
• 6’6″
/ 330 lbs
Projected Team
Kansas City
PROSPECT RNK
23rd
POSITION RNK
3rd
Smith is a more devastating run blocker than he is in pass protection right now, but he’s been NFL strong for a year now and has starter athleticism.