Clemson • Jr • 6’6″ / 220 lbs Projected Team

N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK

1st POSITION RNK

1st Sam Darnold needs a change of scenery and a competent coach. The new Jets head coach will step into the role with Lawrence, unless New York is caught by another team in the Lawrence sweepstakes.

Ohio State • Jr • 6’3″ / 228 lbs Projected Team

Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK

5th POSITION RNK

2nd The talent gap between Lawrence and Fields is not as big as you think, and the Jaguars have to make this pick.

Oregon • Jr • 6’6″ / 330 lbs Projected Team

Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK

2nd POSITION RNK

1st Sewell and Jonah Williams as the tackles in Cincinnati would work wonders for the development of Joe Burrow.

Miami (FL) • Soph • 6’7″ / 265 lbs Projected Team

N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK

3rd POSITION RNK

1st As has been the case for the past two drafts, the Giants selection is where things can go in a completely different direction than expected. Instead of receiver — which is easier to find later in the draft — Dave Gettleman gets the tall, athletic specimen from Miami.

Alabama • Sr • 6’6″ / 312 lbs Projected Team

Denver PROSPECT RNK

41st POSITION RNK

10th Protecting Drew Lock is the most important thing for the Broncos franchise right now, and Leatherwood either represents a replacement for Garett Bolles if he’s not re-signed or an immediate starting right tackle.

Michigan • Sr • 6’4″ / 272 lbs Projected Team

Atlanta PROSPECT RNK

46th POSITION RNK

4th Pound-for-pound, Paye might be the most athletic player in this class, and the Falcons pass rush has been disastrous for years now.

Ohio State • Soph • 6’4″ / 313 lbs Projected Team

Miami PROSPECT RNK

10th POSITION RNK

2nd Davis is the clear-cut top interior blocker, and even after drafting three offensive linemen in 2020, the Dolphins could stand to pick one more because of the Tua Tagovailoa factor.



Trey Lance



QB

NFL Draft • Soph • 6’4″ / 226 lbs Projected Team

Washington PROSPECT RNK

POSITION RNK

The Washington Football Team needs to hit the reset button at quarterback, and Lance is an exceptional talent with plenty of room to grow.

LSU • Jr • 6’1″ / 200 lbs Projected Team

Minnesota PROSPECT RNK

3rd POSITION RNK

1st The Vikings could go in many different directions. This is strictly a best player available selection and one that should immediately help Kirk Cousins.

Alabama • Jr • 5’10” / 182 lbs Projected Team

Miami PROSPECT RNK

16th POSITION RNK

5th Waddle is expected to make a full recovery from his fractured ankle and the Dolphins call this pick in right away. Waddle getting reunited with Tagovailoa would be fantastic for Miami’s offense.

Penn State • Jr • 6’3″ / 244 lbs Projected Team

Carolina PROSPECT RNK

4th POSITION RNK

1st The Panthers defense is missing a quarterback-type leader at linebacker. Parsons can do it all physically with speed and power.

Virginia Tech • Jr • 6’2″ / 207 lbs Projected Team

Dallas PROSPECT RNK

8th POSITION RNK

1st Defense, defense, and more defense needs to be the draft theme for the Cowboys in 2021. Farley is long, fluid, and plays with quality ball skills.

Northwestern • Jr • 6’3″ / 305 lbs The left tackle position is the top priority for the Chargers in the draft given how well Justin Herbert has played in his rookie season. Slater is a pass-protection monster.

Minnesota • Soph • 6’2″ / 210 lbs Projected Team

Detroit PROSPECT RNK

7th POSITION RNK

2nd The Lions have a bunch of impending free agents at receiver and Bateman has a Kenny Golladay-type skill set.

Oregon • Jr • 6’1″ / 201 lbs Projected Team

Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK

21st POSITION RNK

1st The Raiders have seemingly modeled much of their team after the Chiefs, and Holland is a Tyrann Mathieu type versatile defensive back with outstanding deep middle range.

Clemson • Jr • 6’0″ / 190 lbs Projected Team

Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK

35th POSITION RNK

4th The Eagles secondary has been in shambles for a few years now, and Kendrick is the next in line at the cornerback spot from Clemson.

Alabama • Jr • 6’1″ / 175 lbs Projected Team

New England PROSPECT RNK

14th POSITION RNK

4th There’s probably not a Bill Belichick-type quarterback I could envision the Patriots picking here — maybe Alabama’s Mac Jones? Instead, Belichick grabs a savvy, route-running specialist in Smith to bolster the receiver group.

Pittsburgh • Sr • 6’5″ / 270 lbs Projected Team

Cleveland PROSPECT RNK

57th POSITION RNK

7th Weaver had some buzz entering the year, but he’s played out of his mind to begin the season for Pitt. The Browns need a complement to Myles Garrett on the edge.

BYU • Soph • 6’3″ / 203 lbs Projected Team

Chicago PROSPECT RNK

7th POSITION RNK

2nd The Bears take a big swing for the fences at the quarterback spot with the twitchy playmaker from BYU with a live arm. This team could be a serious contender with better quarterback play.

Penn State • Soph • 6’5″ / 253 lbs Projected Team

Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK

57th POSITION RNK

7th Oweh is a rocked-up specimen with serious bend/dip capabilities. Justin Houston is a free agent at season’s end, so the Colts will likely be looking for edge-rushing help.

Ohio State • Jr • 6’1″ / 195 lbs San Francisco’s defense is still one of the better units in the league. The secondary’s getting old and Richard Sherman and K’Waun Williams are free agents after the season. Wade has first-round traits and can play inside or out.

South Carolina • Jr • 6’4″ / 205 lbs Projected Team

Buffalo PROSPECT RNK

58th POSITION RNK

9th Buffalo needs a competent, reliable starter opposite Tre’Davious White. Mukuamu is a towering, blanketing cornerback who’s picked off six passes starting in 2019 at South Carolina.

Alabama • Sr • 6’3″ / 240 lbs Projected Team

Arizona PROSPECT RNK

9th POSITION RNK

3rd Linebacker’s De’Vondre Campbell and Haason Reddick are soon-to-be free agents, and Moses would represent great value here for Arizona.

Houston • Sr • 6’0″ / 190 lbs Projected Team

Tennessee PROSPECT RNK

NR POSITION RNK

NR Stevenson is a laser beam on the football field, and the Titans offense is predicated on running the football and working down the field off play action. He’d be a glorious fit with the Titans.

Clemson • Jr • 6’5″ / 335 lbs Projected Team

Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK

13th POSITION RNK

1st After picking Fields, the Jaguars go with the physically overwhelming Carman, who will slot into the left tackle spot immediately.

North Carolina • Sr • 6’3″ / 225 lbs Projected Team

New Orleans PROSPECT RNK

NR POSITION RNK

NR Surratt plays with zero hesitation and has the athletic gifts to range all over the field. He’s the type of player who’d excel next to DeMario Davis in New Orleans.

Penn State • Jr • 6’5″ / 259 lbs Projected Team

N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK

21st POSITION RNK

1st A wide receiver would be nice for Lawrence, but instead, Gang Green goes with the physical, impressive pass-catching tight end Freiermuth.

Purdue • Soph • 5’9″ / 180 lbs Projected Team

Green Bay PROSPECT RNK

9th POSITION RNK

3rd A Round 1 receiver for Aaron Rodgers! Rejoice, cheeseheads! Moore is lightning in a compact package and can score from anywhere on the field.

Notre Dame • Sr • 6’6″ / 302 lbs Projected Team

Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK

38th POSITION RNK

10th Both Alejandro Villanueva and Matt Feiler are unrestricted free agents after the season and Eichenberg just feels like a Steelers lineman. Very experienced, brick wall in pass protection and a road-grader for the run game.

Wake Forest • Sr • 6’5″ / 285 lbs Projected Team

Baltimore PROSPECT RNK

28th POSITION RNK

3rd More edge rushers for the Ravens? Well, Matthew Judon could land a big deal with another team this offseason, and Basham is in the Baltimore mold. He’s large, powerful and can be masterful with his hands.

Washington • Jr • 6’3″ / 293 lbs Projected Team

Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK

32nd POSITION RNK

3rd Onwuzurike can create havoc from anywhere on the defensive line, and that’s where Buccaneers are likely going to need some reinforcement in 2021.