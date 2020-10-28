Clemson

• Jr

• 6’6″

/ 220 lbs

Projected Team

N.Y. Jets
PROSPECT RNK

1st

POSITION RNK

1st

Sam Darnold needs a change of scenery and a competent coach. The new Jets head coach will step into the role with Lawrence, unless New York is caught by another team in the Lawrence sweepstakes.

Ohio State

• Jr

• 6’3″

/ 228 lbs

Projected Team

Jacksonville
PROSPECT RNK

5th

POSITION RNK

2nd

The talent gap between Lawrence and Fields is not as big as you think, and the Jaguars have to make this pick.

Oregon

• Jr

• 6’6″

/ 330 lbs

Projected Team

Cincinnati
PROSPECT RNK

2nd

POSITION RNK

1st

Sewell and Jonah Williams as the tackles in Cincinnati would work wonders for the development of Joe Burrow.

Miami (FL)

• Soph

• 6’7″

/ 265 lbs

Projected Team

N.Y. Giants
PROSPECT RNK

3rd

POSITION RNK

1st

As has been the case for the past two drafts, the Giants selection is where things can go in a completely different direction than expected. Instead of receiver — which is easier to find later in the draft — Dave Gettleman gets the tall, athletic specimen from Miami.

Alabama

• Sr

• 6’6″

/ 312 lbs

Projected Team

Denver
PROSPECT RNK

41st

POSITION RNK

10th

Protecting Drew Lock is the most important thing for the Broncos franchise right now, and Leatherwood either represents a replacement for Garett Bolles if he’s not re-signed or an immediate starting right tackle.

Michigan

• Sr

• 6’4″

/ 272 lbs

Projected Team

Atlanta
PROSPECT RNK

46th

POSITION RNK

4th

Pound-for-pound, Paye might be the most athletic player in this class, and the Falcons pass rush has been disastrous for years now.

Ohio State

• Soph

• 6’4″

/ 313 lbs

Projected Team

Miami
PROSPECT RNK

10th

POSITION RNK

2nd

Davis is the clear-cut top interior blocker, and even after drafting three offensive linemen in 2020, the Dolphins could stand to pick one more because of the Tua Tagovailoa factor.


Trey Lance


QB

NFL Draft

• Soph

• 6’4″

/ 226 lbs

Projected Team

Washington
PROSPECT RNK
POSITION RNK

The Washington Football Team needs to hit the reset button at quarterback, and Lance is an exceptional talent with plenty of room to grow.

LSU

• Jr

• 6’1″

/ 200 lbs

Projected Team

Minnesota
PROSPECT RNK

3rd

POSITION RNK

1st

The Vikings could go in many different directions. This is strictly a best player available selection and one that should immediately help Kirk Cousins.

Alabama

• Jr

• 5’10”

/ 182 lbs

Projected Team

Miami
PROSPECT RNK

16th

POSITION RNK

5th

Waddle is expected to make a full recovery from his fractured ankle and the Dolphins call this pick in right away. Waddle getting reunited with Tagovailoa would be fantastic for Miami’s offense.

Penn State

• Jr

• 6’3″

/ 244 lbs

Projected Team

Carolina
PROSPECT RNK

4th

POSITION RNK

1st

The Panthers defense is missing a quarterback-type leader at linebacker. Parsons can do it all physically with speed and power.

Virginia Tech

• Jr

• 6’2″

/ 207 lbs

Projected Team

Dallas
PROSPECT RNK

8th

POSITION RNK

1st

Defense, defense, and more defense needs to be the draft theme for the Cowboys in 2021. Farley is long, fluid, and plays with quality ball skills.

Northwestern

• Jr

• 6’3″

/ 305 lbs

The left tackle position is the top priority for the Chargers in the draft given how well Justin Herbert has played in his rookie season. Slater is a pass-protection monster.

Minnesota

• Soph

• 6’2″

/ 210 lbs

Projected Team

Detroit
PROSPECT RNK

7th

POSITION RNK

2nd

The Lions have a bunch of impending free agents at receiver and Bateman has a Kenny Golladay-type skill set.

Oregon

• Jr

• 6’1″

/ 201 lbs

Projected Team

Las Vegas
PROSPECT RNK

21st

POSITION RNK

1st

The Raiders have seemingly modeled much of their team after the Chiefs, and Holland is a Tyrann Mathieu type versatile defensive back with outstanding deep middle range.

Clemson

• Jr

• 6’0″

/ 190 lbs

Projected Team

Philadelphia
PROSPECT RNK

35th

POSITION RNK

4th

The Eagles secondary has been in shambles for a few years now, and Kendrick is the next in line at the cornerback spot from Clemson.

Alabama

• Jr

• 6’1″

/ 175 lbs

Projected Team

New England
PROSPECT RNK

14th

POSITION RNK

4th

There’s probably not a Bill Belichick-type quarterback I could envision the Patriots picking here — maybe Alabama’s Mac Jones? Instead, Belichick grabs a savvy, route-running specialist in Smith to bolster the receiver group.

Pittsburgh

• Sr

• 6’5″

/ 270 lbs

Projected Team

Cleveland
PROSPECT RNK

57th

POSITION RNK

7th

Weaver had some buzz entering the year, but he’s played out of his mind to begin the season for Pitt. The Browns need a complement to Myles Garrett on the edge.

BYU

• Soph

• 6’3″

/ 203 lbs

Projected Team

Chicago
PROSPECT RNK

7th

POSITION RNK

2nd

The Bears take a big swing for the fences at the quarterback spot with the twitchy playmaker from BYU with a live arm. This team could be a serious contender with better quarterback play.

Penn State

• Soph

• 6’5″

/ 253 lbs

Projected Team

Indianapolis
PROSPECT RNK

57th

POSITION RNK

7th

Oweh is a rocked-up specimen with serious bend/dip capabilities. Justin Houston is a free agent at season’s end, so the Colts will likely be looking for edge-rushing help.

Ohio State

• Jr

• 6’1″

/ 195 lbs

San Francisco’s defense is still one of the better units in the league. The secondary’s getting old and Richard Sherman and K’Waun Williams are free agents after the season. Wade has first-round traits and can play inside or out.

South Carolina

• Jr

• 6’4″

/ 205 lbs

Projected Team

Buffalo
PROSPECT RNK

58th

POSITION RNK

9th

Buffalo needs a competent, reliable starter opposite Tre’Davious White. Mukuamu is a towering, blanketing cornerback who’s picked off six passes starting in 2019 at South Carolina.

Alabama

• Sr

• 6’3″

/ 240 lbs

Projected Team

Arizona
PROSPECT RNK

9th

POSITION RNK

3rd

Linebacker’s De’Vondre Campbell and Haason Reddick are soon-to-be free agents, and Moses would represent great value here for Arizona.

Houston

• Sr

• 6’0″

/ 190 lbs

Projected Team

Tennessee
PROSPECT RNK

NR

POSITION RNK

NR

Stevenson is a laser beam on the football field, and the Titans offense is predicated on running the football and working down the field off play action. He’d be a glorious fit with the Titans.

Clemson

• Jr

• 6’5″

/ 335 lbs

Projected Team

Jacksonville
PROSPECT RNK

13th

POSITION RNK

1st

After picking Fields, the Jaguars go with the physically overwhelming Carman, who will slot into the left tackle spot immediately.

North Carolina

• Sr

• 6’3″

/ 225 lbs

Projected Team

New Orleans
PROSPECT RNK

NR

POSITION RNK

NR

Surratt plays with zero hesitation and has the athletic gifts to range all over the field. He’s the type of player who’d excel next to DeMario Davis in New Orleans.

Penn State

• Jr

• 6’5″

/ 259 lbs

Projected Team

N.Y. Jets
PROSPECT RNK

21st

POSITION RNK

1st

A wide receiver would be nice for Lawrence, but instead, Gang Green goes with the physical, impressive pass-catching tight end Freiermuth.

Purdue

• Soph

• 5’9″

/ 180 lbs

Projected Team

Green Bay
PROSPECT RNK

9th

POSITION RNK

3rd

A Round 1 receiver for Aaron Rodgers! Rejoice, cheeseheads! Moore is lightning in a compact package and can score from anywhere on the field.

Notre Dame

• Sr

• 6’6″

/ 302 lbs

Projected Team

Pittsburgh
PROSPECT RNK

38th

POSITION RNK

10th

Both Alejandro Villanueva and Matt Feiler are unrestricted free agents after the season and Eichenberg just feels like a Steelers lineman. Very experienced, brick wall in pass protection and a road-grader for the run game.

Wake Forest

• Sr

• 6’5″

/ 285 lbs

Projected Team

Baltimore
PROSPECT RNK

28th

POSITION RNK

3rd

More edge rushers for the Ravens? Well, Matthew Judon could land a big deal with another team this offseason, and Basham is in the Baltimore mold. He’s large, powerful and can be masterful with his hands.

Washington

• Jr

• 6’3″

/ 293 lbs

Projected Team

Tampa Bay
PROSPECT RNK

32nd

POSITION RNK

3rd

Onwuzurike can create havoc from anywhere on the defensive line, and that’s where Buccaneers are likely going to need some reinforcement in 2021.

Tennessee

• Sr

• 6’6″

/ 330 lbs

Projected Team

Kansas City
PROSPECT RNK

23rd

POSITION RNK

3rd

Smith is a more devastating run blocker than he is in pass protection right now, but he’s been NFL strong for a year now and has starter athleticism.

