The 2021 East-West Shrine Bowl has been canceled due to complications brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. The college football all-star game serves as a showcase for NFL draft prospects and is the oldest of its kind dating back to 1925.

“It’s terribly disappointing to have to cancel this year’s game, but there are so many issues involved with bringing in approximately 130 players and 25 NFL coaches from every corner of the United States and Canada,” said East-West Shrine Bowl executive director Bob Roller in a press release. “It’s difficult enough currently for these college teams to provide some sort of a bubble during the regular season, but our game occurs after all players have gone home for the holidays. It presented too many potential issues for this one year.”

The game had been scheduled for Jan. 23, 2021 at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. Since its institution, the game has produced thousands of NFL players, including 78 Pro Football Hall of Fame inductees like Brett Favre, John Elway, Tom Brady and Lawrence Taylor.

Proceeds support Shriners Hospitals for Children and its ability to provide specialty care to those children. The hospitals tend to everything from burns to spinal cord injuries regardless of the families’ ability to pay for services.

The Reese’s Senior Bowl is planning to move forward with its Jan. 30, 2021 scheduled game in Mobile, Alabama.

