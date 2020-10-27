WWE Survivor Series 2020 matches announced on Monday Night RAW. The card and lineup for the Big 4 pay per view revealed early.

Survivor Series, another one of WWE’s big 4 Pay per view is on the horizon. The Thanksgiving special, featuring elimination tag matches, will be all about brand warfare this year too despite the WWE stars very recently moving brands in the WWE draft.

Unlike last year however, NXT will not be part of this year’s Survivor Series. Which means, the pay per view will be a showcase of exhibition matches between the RAW and SmackDown Champions. Another difference from last year will be the Universal Champion taking on the WWE Champion.

Assuming no title changes hands between now and Survivor Series, this is the match card so far:

Randy Orton vs. Roman Reigns

Asuka vs. Sasha Banks

Bobby Lashley vs. Sami Zayn

The New Day vs. The Street Profits

Like past iterations, the event will also feature elimination tag team matches pitting the men’s and women’s teams from RAW and SmackDown against each other 5vs5 format.

Survivor Series 2020 will take place on November 22, 2020 at the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. The pay per view will also celebrate the thirtieth anniversary of The Undertaker’s WWE debut.

