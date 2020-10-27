WWE RAW Women’s Survivor Series team announced. The five women who will represent were unveiled earlier in the night.

WWE Survivor Series is the next pay per view on the horizon. Like the other Big 4 pay per views, this is another highly anticipated show albeit with a slightly worn out concept. Yes, this year’s Survivor Series is yet again brand warfare despite the draft concluding very recently.

Apart from the usual Champion vs Champion matches, the show will also two elimination tag team matches pitting the men’s and women’s team from RAW and SmackDown against each other. While the men have had to compete for their spot in the teams, all but one member of the team were simply revealed while 4 women wrestled to determine who the fifth member would be.

WWE RAW Women’s Survivor Series team announced

Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler were obvious choices. Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke however, were not. The reason behind their selection was that they were yet to lose a match as a team despite only joining hands very recently.

Nikki Cross, Peyton Royce, Lacey Evans and Lana wrestled for the final spot with Lana coming out as the winner. Jax, her tormentor hugged her to show her elation at her victory. However, it turned out to be a ruse as she put her through the table for the 6th time now.

WWE RAW Women’s Team: Nia Jax, Shayna Baszler, Mandy Rose, Dana Brooke, Lana

