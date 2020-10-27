Wriddhiman Saha IPL 2020: The wicket-keeper batsman from Sunrisers Hyderabad played a blinder of an innings against Delhi Capitals.

During the 47th match of the ongoing 13th season of the Indian Premier League between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad in Dubai, Sunrisers Hyderabad wicket-keeper batsman Wriddhiman Saha registered his first half-century this season in an emphatic manner.

Playing only his second match this season in place of Jonny Bairstow, Saha justified the decision of him opening the batting alongside captain David Warner despite Kane Williamson also being in the Playing XI.

In what was a blinder of an innings from the word go, Saha got off the mark via a pull off Delhi Capitals fast bowler Anrich Nortje on only the second delivery that he faced. Having hit boundaries against the likes of Kagiso Rabada and Ravichandran Ashwin in the following overs, Saha made his intentions clear against a star-studded Capitals’ bowling attack.

With Warner (66) scoring a quickfire 47th IPL half-century, Hyderabad crossed the 100-run mark in only the ninth over. It was on the second delivery of the 11th over when Saha scored a boundary against DC pacer Tushar Deshpande to complete his seventh IPL half-century.

Continuing the assault post Warner’s dismissal, the 36-year old player played some intelligent strokes to become a source of amazement for one and all.

Despite a second IPL century on the cards, Saha departed while wanting to up the ante in the 15th over. Trying to hit Nortje down the ground, Saha hit the ball high in the air which was caught by Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer. Having scored 87 (45) with the help of 12 fours and two sixes, Saha laid a solid foundation for the others to follow.

Wriddhiman Saha IPL 2020

.@davidwarner31 the aggressor is FUN to watch. I also feel that @Wriddhipops’ quick scoring ability is invariably underrated.#SRHvDC #IPL2020 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) October 27, 2020

What a statement from Wriddhiman Saha. Bengal power on show. #IPL2020 — Sreshth Shah (@sreshthx) October 27, 2020

In many ways, innings of the tournament so far. Take a bow @Wriddhipops! — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) October 27, 2020

Love it @Wriddhipops when someone demolishes stereotypes!! — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 27, 2020

looks like saha is batting in the 2014 IPL final #IPL2020 #DCvSRH — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) October 27, 2020

Our sweet lad Saha

Having the last haha

Top of the pops @Wriddhipops 🙌👏 — Gaurav Kapur (@gauravkapur) October 27, 2020

