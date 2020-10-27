Jason Terry is part of one of LeBron James’s most recognizable poster dunks. He even gets asked about it by little kids in grocery stores.

Back in 2013, as part of the Celtics roster, Terry was left to guard 3 Heat players on the break all by himself. LeBron received an alley-oop from Chalmers as he cut to the rim and dunked over the 2009 NBA Sixth Man of the Year.

Terry granted an interview to Rachel Nichols after finishing a 19-year NBA career with the Milwaukee Bucks. Nichols did a ‘What were you thinking when’ segment with him, similar to what she’s conducted with the likes of Richard Jefferson.

Jason Terry talks about kids mocking him for getting dunked on by LeBron James

Terry takes the incident with a bit of pride. After all, he was stuck in a hopeless cause where no defender would have any chance of stopping the bucket. After getting the ball stolen from him by Wade, Terry could have let the play go on without him, but he did his best to contest.

“Every time I go, I’m in arenas or go to the grocery store, little kids coming up to me, ‘Ay, Ay, aren’t you Jason Terry?’ Yeah yeah that’s me. ‘Why did Lebron dunk on you like that?’”

LeBron James even got a technical for staring down Terry on the floor following the dunk. Technicals are usually only handed out for taunting, but one seemed deserved and worth it for the Heat in this case.

I laugh every time y’all have this LeBron or Jordan conversation. There’s nothing to discuss after Jason Terry outscored LeBron James for an entire series in the Finals…where he also lost. It’s over, buddy. He’s a legend though. 😂 — ™️Marcus (@TheMisterMarcus) October 23, 2020

There’s also the small matter of Jason Terry coming up clutch in his biggest faceoffs against James through his NBA career. Terry outscored LeBron through the course of 6 Finals games as the Mavericks upset the Big Three Heat in the 2011 Finals.