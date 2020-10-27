“We have made our decision”- Helmut Marko reveals Pierre Gasly will remain with Alpha Tauri and his new teammate is yet to be decided.

Red Bull is one of the only teams in the paddock yet to decide their lineup for the next season but the chief Helmut Marko has revealed now that Pierre Gasly will remain with Alpha Tauri for next season.

Meanwhile, he has also decided that his teammate in the subsidiary team is yet to be finalised and will be possibly revealed by the end of the Bahrain Grand Prix.

“We have made our decision for Gasly. He will drive for AlphaTauri and his team-mate will be announced after the Bahrain Grand Prix at the latest.” said Helmut Marko.

Guess that’s done then… Helmut Marko: “We have made our decision for Gasly. He will drive for AlphaTauri and his team-mate will be announced after the Bahrain Grand Prix at the latest.” #F1 pic.twitter.com/ZMowLEIZcy — Planet F1 (@Planet_F1) October 27, 2020

With the denial of any promotion to Gasly, even though he won the Italian Grand Prix this season, Marko is adamant to back Alex Albon as a deputy to Max Verstappen. “Alex needs more consistency,” he said.

“Sometimes he is not far behind Max but sometimes the gap is too big. While he is progressing, he is our driver and we are in no hurry to decide.”

Announcing Gasly’s teammate is now a formality

It is apparent that Gasly’s current teammate Daniil Kvyat will not remain with Alpha Tauri from next season onwards, as Red Bull is eyeing to promote their F2 prospect Yuki Tsonoda.

Thus, it is just matter of time when Red Bull’s final lineup for 2021 will be announced. Although, even with the statement on Albon by Marko, it is not confirmed whether Red Bull will not seek alternatives.

As their are rumours of either Sergio Perez or Nico Hulkenberg joining Red Bull next season. On the other hand, even Gasly’s commitment with his team is under question amidst speculations to join Renault.

If the above scenarios align, then Albon would probably could get demoted to Alpha Tauri. So the chances of shuffling are still alive.