Vince Young reveals why he chose to play for the Longhorns (News)

Vince Young made a legendary career at the University of Texas, playing in one of the great national championship games of all time in a win over Matt Leinart and USC.

In this video courtesy of CampusLore, Young sits down with Aaron Murray to discuss how he picked Texas, and why it beat out such schools as LSU, Florida State, and Miami.

He also reveals that a lot of schools weren’t convinced he was a quarterback.

“A lot of other college wanted to basically take me and put me at wide receiver,” Young said. “I liked that coach Brown came in and told me the truth that I want to bring you in to the University of Texas and play quarterback. That’s all I needed to hear.”