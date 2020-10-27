VAN vs SS Fantasy Prediction: Seattle Sounders’ nosediving form sees them dwindle into 2 nd place in the points tally.

From being in complete control of top spot in the Western Conference to now staring at a point deficit separating them from the spot, the last couple of weeks in MLS 2020-21 have been a torrid period for Seattle Sounders.

Winless in their last three clashes in the league, Seattle have ended up relinquishing top spot in the league standings to Sporting Kansas City. The bygone performances have been dreary and languid, uncharacteristic of a club which was not too long back setting the speed in the league.

In a rut for the first time this season, Seattle Sounders will be looking to get out of the quagmire they find themselves in. The club knows it can’t afford to keep dropping points if it is to reclaim its lost top spot, a prize the side is deserving of given its journey this season.

Probable Winner

Where Seattle have lost their way off late, Vancouver Whitecaps have continued in their merry way. The club is truly revitalised now with three wins in its last four affairs, results which have seen them breach the top 8.

This resurgence will serve the side well when it takes on Seattle today. The Whitecaps will serve a stern test to Seattle but ultimately fail to get past the finishing line due to their jittery defence.

Team News

The trio of Thomas, Maxime and Davis is all out with injuries for the Whitecaps.

Jones and Brad are both sidelined with injuries for the encounter.

Probable Playing XI

Vancouver

Macmeth, Nerwinski, Godoy, Rose, Adnan, Felipe, Erice, Giro, In-beom, Reyna, Montero.

Seattle Sounders

Frei, Smith, Kee-hee, Torres, Leerdam, Roldan, Raul, Gustav and , Svensson, Jones, Lodeiro, Morris, Ruidiaz.

Top Goal-scorer

Vancouver – Lucas: 5 Goals

Seattle Sounders – Raul: 8 Goals

VAN vs SS Fantasy Prediction

Goal-keeper

Vancouver Whitecaps’ Evan Bush is going to be an extremely busy man today. The goal-keeper is up against one of the ominous attacking setups, a team he’s capable of giving cold feet owing to his ability to parry away almost anything sent his way.

Defenders

Seattle Sounders might have gone off track at the moment but despite their downtick in form, the defensive side of the game has remained largely undeterred. The conference’s most frugal defence, the side has let in the least number of goals at a measly 18.

If there’s any side capable of keeping a cleansheet today, its them, to see us opt for the trio of Yeimar Gomez-Andrade, Kelvin Leerdam and Shane O’Neill.

Mid-fielders

The one area of the game Seattle Sounders will be eyeing when they step out today is their attacking setup. They are up against a side which has crumbled way too easily under the slightest bit of pressure, a defensive unit Seattle know they can make a meal of.

It saw us make the duo of three assist man Cristian Roldan and with the four goals and three assists, Nicolas Lodeiro a must have pick for the upcoming showdown. Joao Paulo will partner up with the two while the engrossing attacking play of Leonard Owusu sees him earn a place in our side from the opposition.

Strikers

Despite Raul’s absence, Seattle’s attacking gameplan has remained largely undisturbed owing to the services of striker Jordan Morris to see him be enshrined in our team from the visiting side.

The Whitecaps’ top scorer with the five goals to his name, Lucas Cavallini was always going to find a place in our team with Fredy Montero who has three goals and two assists linking up with him.

Captain and vice-captain

A staggering 6 goals in his kitty see us make Morris our captain with Lodeiro being the vice-captain.

Fantasy Team

Bush, Leerdam, Yeimar, Shane, Paulo, Lodeiro, Owusu, Roldan, Morris, Montero, Lucas.

Fantasy Disclaimer

All our selections are based on in-depth and astute analysis of the players partaking in the match and a perusal of other reasoning. Please incorporate a slew of factors while crafting your own side with this article serving as a guide to the match and players.