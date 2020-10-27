Dana White states, UFC is targeting Stipe Miocic Vs. Francis Ngannou 2, for March next year.

Stipe Miocic, who ended his long time feud with Daniel Cormier at UFC 252, will return to defend his Heavyweight title against Francis Ngannou. The two have met before in the Octagon at UFC 220 (January 2018), where Miocic prevailed via unanimous decision.

After the iconic trilogy fight between Miocic and Cormier culminated, Dana White vehemently announced about Francis Ngannou being the new No.1 contender. However, with Jon Jones relinquishing the Light Heavyweight belt, and thereby making an official entry in the division, there were speculations about Bones straightaway getting the title shot, but White’s recent statement suggests Ngannou is not moved of his position, and is set to lock horns with The Silencer in March 2021.

Speaking to TMZ, UFC president addressed the question regarding the concerned Heavyweight bout and said: “That fight won’t be ready until March. It could (happen) in March. That’s the goal. We’ll see what happens.”

Dana White: #UFC aiming for @StipeMiocic vs. @Francis_Ngannou rematch to happen in March 2021 https://t.co/02SYxAMp4Y — MMA Junkie (@MMAjunkie) October 26, 2020

How Francis Ngannou Became The No.1 Contender

Though, Stipe exhibited a dominant performance over The Predator in 2018, but since then the 34-year-old has won 4 in 5. He is currently on a 4-match win streak, and in-process ended each opponent in round 1 itself. Moreover, attained three performance of the night awards as well.

So, with credentials as such, Francis Ngannou established himself above every other contender, yet it will be the forthcoming battle, that will decide his ultimate fate in the weight class, and will highlight whether he could come up with the goods to capture the coveted Heavyweight title.

