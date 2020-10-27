Atletico Madrid will face Red Bull Salzburg on Tuesday in Champions League action. Atletico is looking to bounce back after their disappointing 4-0 loss to Bayern Munich last time out while Salzburg started their 2020-21 campaign with a draw with Lokomotiv Moscow.

This should be a great game featuring two clubs in Group A of the Champions League, can Atletico Madrid get back to their winning ways? Tune in and find out, here is everything you need to know to stream all the Champions League action!

Atletico Madrid vs. Salzburg

When: Tuesday, October 27

Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Galavision

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

Live Stream: via CBS All Access (try it for free)

UEFA Champions League Starting Lineups

Atletico Madrid possible starting lineup:

Oblak; Trippier, Savic, Gimenez, Lodi; Correa, Torreira, Koke, Carrasco; Felix, Suarez

Red Bull Salzburg possible starting lineup:

Stankovic; Vallci, Ramalho, Wober, Ulmer; Mwepu, Camara, Junuzovic, Szoboszlai; Koita, Daka

Champions League Odds and Betting Lines

UEFA Champions League odds courtesy of BetMGM Sportsbook. Odds last updated Tuesday at 12:00 p.m. ET.

Atletico Madrid (-134) vs. Salzburg (+375)

