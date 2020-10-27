Bayern Munich is on the road to face Lokomotiv Moscow as the Group Stage resumes in Champions League on Tuesday.

Bayern is coming off an impressive 4-0 win over Atletico Madrid at the Allianz Arena last time out while Lokomotiv continued with a respectable 2-2 draw against Red Bull Slazburg.

This should be a fantastic match to watch, here is everything you need to know to stream all the Champions League action!

Lokomotiv Moskva vs. Bayern Munich

When: Tuesday, October 27

Time: 1:55 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Galavision

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

Live Stream: via CBS All Access (try it for free)

UEFA Champions League Starting Lineups

Lokomotiv Moscow possible starting lineup:

Guilherme; Zhivoglyadov, Corluka, Murilo, Rybus; Zhemaletdinov, Kulikov, Krychowiak, Miranchuk; Smolov, Eder

Bayern Munich possible starting lineup:

Neuer; Pavard, Sule, Alaba, Hernandez; Kimmich, Tolisso, Goretzka; Muller, Lewandowski, Coman

How to watch the Champions League this season

CBS All Access has complete Champions League coverage this year, you can stream every match on CBS All Access. Sign up now and enjoy a week of CBS All Access for free.

Every match will be available on-demand shortly after the final whistle.

Champions League Odds and Betting Lines

UEFA Champions League odds courtesy of BetMGM Sportsbook. Odds last updated Tuesday at 10:20 a.m. ET.

Lokomotiv Moskva (+1850) vs. Bayern Munich (-770)

Want some action on the UEFA Nations League? Place your legal sports bets on this game or others in CO, IN, NJ, and WV at BetMGM.

We recommend interesting sports viewing/streaming and betting opportunities. If you sign up for a service by clicking one of the links, we may earn a referral fee. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage.