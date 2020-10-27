Inter Milan will be on the road Tuesday when they travel to Kiev to take on Shakhtar Donetsk in Champions League action.

Shakhtar is coming off a very impressive 3-2 win over Real Madrid and will come into this match in top form, in a match that is a rematch of the Europa League semifinal when these two clubs faced each other. Expect Inter Milan’s Romelu Lukaku to have a big game as always when he takes the field.

This should be a fantastic match to watch, here is everything you need to know to stream all the Champions League action!

Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Inter Milan

When: Tuesday , October 27

Tuesday Time: 1:55 p.m. ET

1:55 TV Channel: TUDN, UniMas

TUDN, UniMas

via CBS All Access

UEFA Champions League Starting Lineups

Shakhtar Donetsk possible starting lineup:

Trubin; Dodo, Bondar, Khocholava, Kornienko; Maycon, Tete, Marlos, Alan Patrick, Solomon; Dentinho

Inter Milan possible starting lineup:

Handanovic; D’Ambrosio, Bastoni, Kolarov; Hakimi, Barella, Vidal, Eriksen, Perisic; Martinez, Lukaku

How to watch the Champions League this season

Every match will be available on-demand shortly after the final whistle.

Champions League Odds and Betting Lines

UEFA Champions League odds courtesy of BetMGM Sportsbook. Odds last updated Wednesday at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Shakhtar (+400) vs. Inter Milan (-167)

